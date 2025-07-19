A Clever Space-Saving Use For Your Broken Toaster
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We've all had kitchen appliances break down on us. If you haven't doubled up on your appliances, it can be a real bummer. However, there's a silver lining, as once you get a replacement, you don't necessarily have to toss the old one. When it comes to toasters in particular, you can repurpose them as storage. It should be noted that this works for standard toasters, like the Amazon Basics 2 Slice Toaster, but not toaster ovens.
To start, cut off the cord; you don't need it anymore anyway. The toaster could probably use a good clean, too. However, be sure to recycle the cord instead of tossing it into the trash, where it will just hit the landfill and become e-waste. To find a drop-off center near you, check out Earth911. As far as storage goes, now that your toaster is safely cut off from electricity, you can use it to store napkins or utensils in the slots for barbecues or dinner parties. You can also put spatulas, tongs, and other large utensils in there for everyday use, especially if you feel motivated enough to unscrew the bottom and remove the non-functioning electronic bits. Why shove them to the back of a drawer now?
Why you should upcycle old kitchen appliances
Having napkins stick out of your old toaster might get you a few weird looks, sure. But while we know it might be a bit unconventional, there's actually a good reason for upcycling old kitchen appliances in this way. Remember when we talked about e-waste? It's a huge problem. E-waste refers to any electrical and electronic appliances that have been improperly discarded.
The World Health Organization reported that, in 2022, fewer than a quarter of electronics were recycled properly. This means that plastics, heavy metals, and other potentially toxic substances inside some of those electronics were left to leach into the soil. Humans can face adverse health effects, especially for those who live around landfills. Plus, why add to a pile of garbage when you don't have to?
Recycling old appliances can save space in your kitchen and be a great way to make your dinner party napkins stand out if the classic napkin-twisting trick isn't working out for you. Of course, you don't have to make a napkin holder out of your toaster or store forks in your air fryer, but recycling them in some way is a good idea.