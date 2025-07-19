A Clever Space-Saving Use For Your Broken Toaster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all had kitchen appliances break down on us. If you haven't doubled up on your appliances, it can be a real bummer. However, there's a silver lining, as once you get a replacement, you don't necessarily have to toss the old one. When it comes to toasters in particular, you can repurpose them as storage. It should be noted that this works for standard toasters, like the Amazon Basics 2 Slice Toaster, but not toaster ovens.

To start, cut off the cord; you don't need it anymore anyway. The toaster could probably use a good clean, too. However, be sure to recycle the cord instead of tossing it into the trash, where it will just hit the landfill and become e-waste. To find a drop-off center near you, check out Earth911. As far as storage goes, now that your toaster is safely cut off from electricity, you can use it to store napkins or utensils in the slots for barbecues or dinner parties. You can also put spatulas, tongs, and other large utensils in there for everyday use, especially if you feel motivated enough to unscrew the bottom and remove the non-functioning electronic bits. Why shove them to the back of a drawer now?