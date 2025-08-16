Ohio Has Its Own Unexpected Spin On Breakfast Sausage, And It's Worth Trying Out
Whoever said breakfast is the most important meal of the day was clearly on to something. A morning bite serves as fuel that helps you focus and may even keep diabetes and heart disease at bay. And since it's the crowning glory of daily meals, it just makes sense to indulge in something hearty, filling, and totally delicious — kind of like Ohio's spin on breakfast sausage. Also known as goetta, the sausage's loaf-like appearance might not be appealing at first, but it mixes comforting, familiar ingredients to create something like your very own patty or meatloaf. These include pork and beef, with steel-cut oats as the secret ingredient, which is the culprit behind its firm and textured mouthful. For a flavor-packed bite, it's also drizzled with spices, including black and white pepper, cayenne pepper, marjoram, bay leaf, and salt.
This Cincinnati gem not only has an interesting appearance, but its history is also fascinating. Its roots can be traced back to the 1830s when German immigrants brought the dish, based on gruetzwurst, to American shores. Originally known for its affordability due to its cheap ingredients (such as meat scraps), the quality of typical goetta has improved today, but the way Ohioans revere it has stayed the same — the dish even has its own festival usually held around late July to early August. The best thing about the dish is how it has evolved from an American breakfast staple into a primary ingredient in many different meals, showcasing the beauty of versatility in Ohio's proud sausage.
Enjoying goetta at home
Goetta gives a bold and earthy bite with modest heat, but it all depends on the touch of spices you dust it with. The texture generally stays the same — soft and tender on the inside with a light crisp that comes with pan-frying — allowing it to be enjoyed in a lot of different ways. You could make your way around it as the main ingredient in your meal, with the perfect fried egg on the side or as a topping on warm toast. Alternatively, you can add it to a breakfast casserole and make enough for the whole family. It can even substitute for sausage on pizza if you're looking for a less greasy alternative. It will give a more subtle flavor, allowing you to enjoy other ingredients.
For a more adventurous route, enjoy it as a pastry stuffing or as a star ingredient in cheesy fries. But don't just stop there. With some imagination, goetta can even be devoured as taco filling or as a highlight in savory pasta, making it an enticing ingredient that you can eat from day to night. The annual Goetta Fest has seen its fair share of creations like goetta empanadas, deep-fried versions, and, more surprisingly, goetta-laced desserts. It's a good base that can help you concoct your own dish with a savory kick, and who knows, you might just surprise yourself with what you come up with.
Make your meal prepping fun with goetta
Making goetta requires a lengthy amount of time, so it's not something you should spontaneously make in the kitchen before you jumpstart your day; however, it's one of the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping that can last around a week in the fridge. Start with boiling the steel-cut oats, seasoned with salt and pepper, and leave them to really soften for two hours. While you wait, grind the beef chuck and pork shoulder, or buy ground beef and pork for an easy substitute. Some recipes use ground meat, so you don't have to worry about messing up the flavor.
The meat, along with the other spices, is then added to the pot, taking at least an hour to create the texture and consistency you'd want in goetta. Store it overnight in the fridge using a mold (such as a bread pan), and it's ready for pan-frying the next day.