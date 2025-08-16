Ohio Has Its Own Unexpected Spin On Breakfast Sausage, And It's Worth Trying Out

Whoever said breakfast is the most important meal of the day was clearly on to something. A morning bite serves as fuel that helps you focus and may even keep diabetes and heart disease at bay. And since it's the crowning glory of daily meals, it just makes sense to indulge in something hearty, filling, and totally delicious — kind of like Ohio's spin on breakfast sausage. Also known as goetta, the sausage's loaf-like appearance might not be appealing at first, but it mixes comforting, familiar ingredients to create something like your very own patty or meatloaf. These include pork and beef, with steel-cut oats as the secret ingredient, which is the culprit behind its firm and textured mouthful. For a flavor-packed bite, it's also drizzled with spices, including black and white pepper, cayenne pepper, marjoram, bay leaf, and salt.

This Cincinnati gem not only has an interesting appearance, but its history is also fascinating. Its roots can be traced back to the 1830s when German immigrants brought the dish, based on gruetzwurst, to American shores. Originally known for its affordability due to its cheap ingredients (such as meat scraps), the quality of typical goetta has improved today, but the way Ohioans revere it has stayed the same — the dish even has its own festival usually held around late July to early August. The best thing about the dish is how it has evolved from an American breakfast staple into a primary ingredient in many different meals, showcasing the beauty of versatility in Ohio's proud sausage.