How To Seamlessly Combine French Toast And Cereal Into One Epic Morning Meal

To make the cereal and French toast combination, you can use different methods depending on what you're looking for. For a classic crunchy French toast with cornflakes or even Rice Krispies, you'll make the French toast as normal with an extra step of dipping your batter-soaked bread in a bowl of the cereal.If you're looking for even more flavor, use Fruity Pebbles as the coating instead. Not only are they colorful, but the sweet Fruity Pebbles pair nicely with the flavors of the French toast. Another way to add in the flavors of the cereal if you don't want any of its crunch is by soaking it in heavy cream. This will infuse the cereal's flavor into the heavy cream, and you can then strain and use it to make a whipped topping.

Whichever way you choose to make your cereal French toast, be sure to not mess up its texture. To avoid your bread getting too soggy, don't soak it in the batter. Instead, dip it quickly to ensure that it doesn't get mushy. You also want to cook the French toast on both sides until brown while also ensuring that the inside is properly warmed through, so keep the heat medium. When it's time to serve, add any toppings you like or give your French toast delicious twists (like stuffing it with chocolate and nut spreads) to enjoy. You might never want to make French toast without cereal again once you give it a try.