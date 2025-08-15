This Country Produces The Most Pomegranates In The World

Pomegranates are a seriously underrated fruit. This ruby red gem is delicious and tart — tasting great by itself, in drinks like Ina Garten's festive holiday batch cocktail, and even in savory dishes.

Whether you like to eat pomegranates as is or use them in cooking, you can thank one country for producing mass amounts of pomegranates: India. India single-handedly leads pomegranate production, producing 2.4 million metric tons of pomegranates each year. In comparison to other countries, India produces nearly double the amount of pomegranates than any other country in the world.

India has been a consistent leader in pomegranate production thanks to its hot climate, which has proven to be ideal for producing not only pomegranates but other fruits, too. India also happens to be the country that produces the most bananas for similar reasons. As such, this means that the pomegranates you grab from the store are more than likely exported from India's crop.