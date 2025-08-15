Move Over Margaritas, This Old-School Texas Cocktail Has A Salted Rim, Too (And It's Only 3 Ingredients)

Margaritas are the classic cocktail that everyone knows and loves. The perfect margarita is tangy, sweet, and comes with a salty zip in every sip, thanks to that crystal-studded rim. There are tons of tasty margarita variations, and then there are tequila-based cousins that dull down the sweetness, like the low-effort ranch water. Ranch water is like a sugar-free margarita, but it's missing that zingy salt rim. If you're craving something even cleaner, crisper, and without the tequila headache (but with that salty kick back in the picture), we have a cocktail to introduce you to.

Enter: the Chilton. If you're a true Texan, this old-school cocktail is probably already a staple. If you've never heard of this sophisticated-sounding drink, no worries — that's what we're here for! The Chilton is as simple as it gets: vodka, fresh lemon juice, and soda water poured over ice in a salt-rimmed highball glass.

It's got that citrus tang and salty rim, but otherwise, the margarita can't compare. A classic Chilton is made with no sweetener. It's like a vodka soda, but enhanced with a bit of lemon and a zap of flavor boost from salt. No syrups, no complicated techniques, just three ingredients and a quick trip to the fridge.