Move Over Margaritas, This Old-School Texas Cocktail Has A Salted Rim, Too (And It's Only 3 Ingredients)
Margaritas are the classic cocktail that everyone knows and loves. The perfect margarita is tangy, sweet, and comes with a salty zip in every sip, thanks to that crystal-studded rim. There are tons of tasty margarita variations, and then there are tequila-based cousins that dull down the sweetness, like the low-effort ranch water. Ranch water is like a sugar-free margarita, but it's missing that zingy salt rim. If you're craving something even cleaner, crisper, and without the tequila headache (but with that salty kick back in the picture), we have a cocktail to introduce you to.
Enter: the Chilton. If you're a true Texan, this old-school cocktail is probably already a staple. If you've never heard of this sophisticated-sounding drink, no worries — that's what we're here for! The Chilton is as simple as it gets: vodka, fresh lemon juice, and soda water poured over ice in a salt-rimmed highball glass.
It's got that citrus tang and salty rim, but otherwise, the margarita can't compare. A classic Chilton is made with no sweetener. It's like a vodka soda, but enhanced with a bit of lemon and a zap of flavor boost from salt. No syrups, no complicated techniques, just three ingredients and a quick trip to the fridge.
Should the Chilton be your next cocktail order?
The Chilton's exact origin story is a little hazy (like most good bar stories are) but the drink is widely traced to a Lubbock country club, starting with a man by the name of — you guessed it — Dr. Chilton. His bar order became the legendary drink we now know: vodka, soda water, a splash of fresh lemon, and a salted rim.
Some Chilton lovers (especially those from its hometown) are puritans and strictly stick to the classic formula. But rules are made to be twisted, right? Most commonly, you'll find mixologists reaching for flavored vodkas to add some umph to this simple drink (without adding extra ingredients). A botanical or fruit-forward vodka can transform each sip of this drink, while the lemon and salt naturally enhance those subtle flavors. We'd suggest a grapefruit-, blueberry- or pear-flavored vodka to add some juiciness without taking away from the lightness. If you're really struggling to go without at least a little sweetener, try adding some tart limoncello or even a splash of lemonade to mellow out any harsh vodka flavors.
So, should the Chilton be your next cocktail order? We'd vote yes! It's crisp, citrusy, and light enough to sip all afternoon, with just enough bite. With quality vodka, hydrating lemon, and no sugar, it's also kind of hangover-proof! Whether you're on a Texas patio in 100-degree heat or just looking for something bright and unfussy, this old-school cocktail delivers, and it's easy to customize.