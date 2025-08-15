Are Your Hot Dogs Wrinkly? You're Probably Skipping This Simple Step

Have you ever been to an event — maybe a baseball game or concert — and ordered a $6 hot dog from the concession stand, only to unwrap the aluminum foil and discover a shriveled-up, burnt piece of what looks to be tubular charcoal? It's the type of thing concession stand nightmares or made of. Who's cooking those hot dogs back there, and did they just fall asleep?

Cooking a hot dog seems easy enough. After all, they're usually pre-cooked anyway, so all you really want to do is warm them up and, hopefully, get a nice little char to add flavor. The classic New York City dirty water dog is one thing, but the best hot dogs are the cookout dogs you throw on the grill while drinking a nice cold beer with friends. That said, while cooking the dogs should be easy, things can go south in a hurry if you don't know what you're doing.

Enter that shriveled, wrinkly hot dog that looks more diseased than like an edible piece of food. So, how can you avoid the dreaded shrivel? Preventing a burnt dog is partially dependent on the type of hot dog you're using, whether it's skinless or enclosed in a casing. Both require slightly different methods to ensure a juicy hot dog that isn't burnt on the outside.