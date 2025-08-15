Don't Let Summer End Before Deep-Frying This Fruit
Who doesn't love deep-fried food? That golden-brown crust, irresistible crunch, and that incredibly satisfying first bite can put a smile on anyone's face. But with summer in full swing, deep-fried favorites such as homemade dill pickles, cheesy jalapeño poppers, or the undisputed king — fried chicken — can feel a little too heavy on the stomach.
Still, you don't have to give up your beloved deep-fried snacks until the temperatures drop, because there's a handy trick that might just change your frying game forever. Has it ever crossed your mind to deep-fry watermelon? Surely, when you think about this giant pepo berry that's made of more than 92% water, the first thing that crosses your mind is not a deep-fried delicacy. Perhaps you think of a delicious deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad or a refreshing three-ingredient watermelon shandy instead.
The beauty of deep-frying watermelon is that it offers the perfect balance. While the watermelon's freshness is a great way to tackle the summer heat, the coating will provide that undeniably tasty crunch you've been craving all summer. On top of that, the heat will totally bring out the watermelon's natural sweetness and transform it into a smooth, creamy delight that you'll find impossible to turn down. But before the sizzling begins, you'll need a solid marinade. So grab a large bowl and some lime, red wine vinegar, chili sauce, salt, and olive oil, and get ready to start whisking.
Boost the batter with a splash of IPA and cayenne pepper
If you've used the two-finger test to choose the juiciest watermelons all summer, then you know that it'll taste amazing. But it ultimately all comes down to the details, so the first thing you need to prep is the marinade. Make sure all the watermelon pieces are evenly coated. Keep in mind to choose a seedless watermelon for this recipe, as you don't want to struggle with finding ways to get rid of the seeds later.
The batter might start with some regular ingredients like all-purpose flour, salt, and a drizzle of olive oil. But it's the extras that take it to the next level, and these can include dried cayenne pepper for some heat and a few cups of IPA beer for a rich, malty touch that'll bring out the watermelon's natural sweetness. A tablespoon of orange juice will further brighten the watermelon's flavor, and add a refreshing, tangy kick to it. If you're feeling creative, try adding soy, cashew, or oat milk to improve the batter's texture. You can even stir in some pancake mix if you're looking to sweeten things up.
Once each piece has spent a couple of minutes in the deep fryer, take it out and serve it along with your favorite toppings. Whether you top the chunks with a bit of icing, dip them in strawberry yogurt, or decide to go tropical with a coconut-lime dip, the choices are endless — and they're all unbelievably delicious.