Don't Let Summer End Before Deep-Frying This Fruit

Who doesn't love deep-fried food? That golden-brown crust, irresistible crunch, and that incredibly satisfying first bite can put a smile on anyone's face. But with summer in full swing, deep-fried favorites such as homemade dill pickles, cheesy jalapeño poppers, or the undisputed king — fried chicken — can feel a little too heavy on the stomach.

Still, you don't have to give up your beloved deep-fried snacks until the temperatures drop, because there's a handy trick that might just change your frying game forever. Has it ever crossed your mind to deep-fry watermelon? Surely, when you think about this giant pepo berry that's made of more than 92% water, the first thing that crosses your mind is not a deep-fried delicacy. Perhaps you think of a delicious deconstructed watermelon gazpacho salad or a refreshing three-ingredient watermelon shandy instead.

The beauty of deep-frying watermelon is that it offers the perfect balance. While the watermelon's freshness is a great way to tackle the summer heat, the coating will provide that undeniably tasty crunch you've been craving all summer. On top of that, the heat will totally bring out the watermelon's natural sweetness and transform it into a smooth, creamy delight that you'll find impossible to turn down. But before the sizzling begins, you'll need a solid marinade. So grab a large bowl and some lime, red wine vinegar, chili sauce, salt, and olive oil, and get ready to start whisking.