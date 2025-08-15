This Type Of Knife Is A Must-Have For Home Cooks, According To Anthony Bourdain
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The late, great Anthony Bourdain was never one to mince words. Whether he was praising his favorite dishes or sharing his most hilarious, savage food takes, Bourdain could always be counted on to tell us what he really thought. And for those of us looking to get our hands on some quality cookware, the advice can sometimes be pretty useful. When it comes to kitchen knives, every chef needs a great one in their arsenal — and for Bourdain, there was one that was a cut (no pun intended) above the rest.
Bourdain's must-have kitchen knife, he told Men's Journal in 2018, was an offset serrated knife. It's pretty much what it says on the tin: a serrated knife (like a tomato knife or a bread knife) with a blade typically 8 to 10 inches in length, ideal for sawing through the tough exteriors of foods without crushing their insides. The handle, meanwhile, is (shockingly) offset, allowing for safe, ergonomic slicing whilst keeping your knuckles elevated off the chopping board. It's a versatile knife, perfect for tackling anything from crusty bread to ripe tomatoes, to roasted meats — or even for prepping tough-to-handle fruits like watermelon and pineapple. They're not only durable, but inexpensive to boot, making them a truly underrated kitchen tool. Bourdain himself pushed back over the need for more expensive knife sets — he instead believed in having a few useful workhorse tools in the kitchen — and a trusty chef's knife, a paring knife, and the offset serrated knife are all you really need to set yourself up for culinary success.
What makes the offset serrated knife so useful?
The offset serrated knife is usually designed for bread — but its uses go far beyond that. Its unique design makes it one of the most versatile (and beginner-friendly) knives out there, and an essential for any home kitchen. The offset handle isn't just ergonomic: It prioritizes safety and comfort in equal measure. Its design allows for straight downward slicing without the risk of your knuckles resting against the chopping board, an especially useful feature for beginners, who might not have had the practice to get used to proper knife technique (or those with a little less dexterity.)
The blade's serration means that you can effortlessly saw through food or cut delicate ingredients without tearing them. It cleanly slices through foods with tough exteriors and soft interiors, like crusty sourdough, heirloom tomatoes, or hefty layered sandwiches (though you certainly wouldn't have found Bourdain slicing into a club sandwich). It's also great for bakes like layer cakes or roasts with crackling skin like porchetta. It's also safer and more intuitive for kids, helping you to introduce some basic knife skills to the younger would-be chefs in your kitchen. Anthony Bourdain's particular knife of choice, he told Men's Journal, was the offset serrated knife from Wüsthof — a highly regarded brand, though it unfortunately no longer seems to manufacture that particular knife. Mercer Culinary sells a cheap option for less than $15, and you can buy a much fancier one from Lamson for $150 at the time of writing.
Why you should buy an offset serrated knife, and what to look for when you do
A good offset serrated knife will be budget-friendly, dependable, long-lasting, and, most importantly, sharp — truly earning its place in even the most minimalist of kitchen setups. When you've decided to grab one for yourself, there are a few things you need to look for to make sure you buy the best option for you. First, the blade. Look for one that's between 8 and 10 inches long, which will give you the best balance of control and comfort while allowing you to cut through layered cakes and most breads. The serrations should be sharp, with deep serrations for clean, efficient cuts. The handle, meanwhile, should be offset and comfortable in the hand — some variations might come with easily grippable rubber handles, which will help prevent the knife from slipping when you're using it. You don't need to spend a fortune to find a great knife.
Once you've found the perfect knife, make sure you take care of it properly. Serrations can dull if they're just tossed in a drawer. If you take care of it well, your serrated knife won't need sharpening too often. So what are you waiting for? Grab one of these Anthony Bourdain-approved knives and treat yourself to a kitchen upgrade that'll truly stand the test of time.