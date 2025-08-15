This Type Of Knife Is A Must-Have For Home Cooks, According To Anthony Bourdain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The late, great Anthony Bourdain was never one to mince words. Whether he was praising his favorite dishes or sharing his most hilarious, savage food takes, Bourdain could always be counted on to tell us what he really thought. And for those of us looking to get our hands on some quality cookware, the advice can sometimes be pretty useful. When it comes to kitchen knives, every chef needs a great one in their arsenal — and for Bourdain, there was one that was a cut (no pun intended) above the rest.

Bourdain's must-have kitchen knife, he told Men's Journal in 2018, was an offset serrated knife. It's pretty much what it says on the tin: a serrated knife (like a tomato knife or a bread knife) with a blade typically 8 to 10 inches in length, ideal for sawing through the tough exteriors of foods without crushing their insides. The handle, meanwhile, is (shockingly) offset, allowing for safe, ergonomic slicing whilst keeping your knuckles elevated off the chopping board. It's a versatile knife, perfect for tackling anything from crusty bread to ripe tomatoes, to roasted meats — or even for prepping tough-to-handle fruits like watermelon and pineapple. They're not only durable, but inexpensive to boot, making them a truly underrated kitchen tool. Bourdain himself pushed back over the need for more expensive knife sets — he instead believed in having a few useful workhorse tools in the kitchen — and a trusty chef's knife, a paring knife, and the offset serrated knife are all you really need to set yourself up for culinary success.