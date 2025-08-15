Is It Ever OK To Ask For A Cash Discount At A Restaurant?

Eddie Fahmy, franchise director of Döner Haus, has seen the cash-versus-card debate play out from all sides of the counter. When he spoke exclusively with Chowhound, we had to ask him about the awkward moment that some diners toy with in their heads: "Should I just ask if they'll knock a little off the price if I pay in cash?"

Cash discounts are common, although not always for the reasons diners expect. The main reason restaurants may want you to pay less in cash is to avoid all the credit card processing fees, which can take away quite a bit of their profit. In many states, it's perfectly legal for restaurants to display one price for cash and one price for card as long as the difference is posted clearly on the menu (in order for them to recoup those losses). If you don't see a cash discount advertised, you could ask, but Fahmy warns that it's a pretty bold move: "If you have the nerve to ask that, then go ahead, but typically I wouldn't suggest doing that." It's not so much about offending the staff as it is about possibly putting them in an awkward position — not unlike asking to split a check five ways — especially if there's no policy in place.