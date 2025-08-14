Why Longhorn Steakhouse's Longpour Is The Upsized Drink Worth Ordering
Eating out is pricey, but ordering drinks is what quickly racks up the bill. A whole bottle of Two-Buck Chuck wine from Trader Joe's is $2 to $4, but for some reason, you can't get a glass of wine for under $10 at most restaurants. But what's a steakhouse dinner without a glass of wine? If you head to Longhorn Steakhouse, know that there's a not-so-secret ordering trick to ensure you get your money's worth when ordering wine or some cocktails.
If you want to drink wine or a margarita on a budget, order the Longpour. For wine, this is a generous serving that offers a glass and a half compared to the standard 5- or 6-ounce pour. It's served in a wine glass with a small carafe on the side so you can refill it yourself once the first glass is finished. The Longpour is perfect for those dining solo who want more wine, but may not want to commit to a full bottle or a whole second glass. The Longpour for the margarita is a similar setup. The cocktail gets poured into the glass by the bartender at your table with the generous remainder left on the table in a small shaker for you to pour over ice when ready. If you're torn between choosing Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn Steakhouse, the Longpour might persuade you to choose the latter.
More details on the Longpour
Prices for the Longpour vary by wine, but are generally just $2 to $3 more than the regular glass. For example, a standard glass of cabernet sauvignon is $7.29, and the Longpour is $9.79 (prices may vary by location). Longhorn Steakhouse's wine list features both reds and whites, with options such as pinot noir, merlot, riesling, chardonnay, and moscato — all of which are available as a Longpour. Longhorn Steakhouse offers its classic Texas margarita for $5.99, but the Longpour is only available for the "perfect," strawberry, or mango flavors. These each cost $9.49 for a regular-sized cocktail and $14.29 for the Longpour.
All 595 locations of Longhorn Steakhouse should offer the Longpour drink options. There is no Happy Hour or time limits for the Longpour drinks; these are served up at all hours and days the restaurant is open. Other drinks, such as different cocktails or beer, do not have a Longpour option. That said, the restaurant chain does have some good daily deals on its alcohol menu, including a $4.99 Jack and Coke for something stiff and $2.50 draft domestic beers.