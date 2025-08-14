Why Longhorn Steakhouse's Longpour Is The Upsized Drink Worth Ordering

Eating out is pricey, but ordering drinks is what quickly racks up the bill. A whole bottle of Two-Buck Chuck wine from Trader Joe's is $2 to $4, but for some reason, you can't get a glass of wine for under $10 at most restaurants. But what's a steakhouse dinner without a glass of wine? If you head to Longhorn Steakhouse, know that there's a not-so-secret ordering trick to ensure you get your money's worth when ordering wine or some cocktails.

If you want to drink wine or a margarita on a budget, order the Longpour. For wine, this is a generous serving that offers a glass and a half compared to the standard 5- or 6-ounce pour. It's served in a wine glass with a small carafe on the side so you can refill it yourself once the first glass is finished. The Longpour is perfect for those dining solo who want more wine, but may not want to commit to a full bottle or a whole second glass. The Longpour for the margarita is a similar setup. The cocktail gets poured into the glass by the bartender at your table with the generous remainder left on the table in a small shaker for you to pour over ice when ready. If you're torn between choosing Texas Roadhouse or Longhorn Steakhouse, the Longpour might persuade you to choose the latter.