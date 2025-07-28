The 8 Best Old School Wheaties Athlete Boxes

For some, Wheaties might just be a healthy, non-sugary cereal brand, but in sports culture, the cover of a Wheaties box is reserved for the most elite athletes, serving as a barometer of greatness that kids can stare at as they munch their breakfast. Only the greatest and most accomplished sports stars in the world are allowed to grace the cover of General Mills' wholesome flagship breakfast cereal. For Olympian Misty May-Treanor, who won her third gold medal in beach volleyball at the 2012 Summer Olympics, it meant the world: "For me, that was an iconic box that I never dreamed I would be on when I was reaching for that Mary Lou Retton box when I was younger," she told Forbes.

In a way, getting your picture on a box of Wheaties is one of the few markers of sports triumph that's settled outside of competition. Gold medal-winning Olympian Dan O'Brien told FiveThirtyEight, "I look at going on the Wheaties box as becoming a member of a really cool club or fraternity." It's almost as if appearing front and center on a Wheaties box is like making it into a general sporting hall of fame. Only the brightest stars are allowed, and every cover cements a world-class athlete's legendary legacy. To highlight some of the all-timers, we hand-picked eight of the best old school Wheaties athlete boxes.