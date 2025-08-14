How Long To Cook Sausage In The Oven Without Drying It Out

At its best, sausage is savory, bold, and juicy. But when the heat is set too high and the piece is cooked for too long, it doesn't matter whether it came from sausage brands with the best (or worst) ingredients. The result is a dry, burnt mess that the trash bin is more than welcome to accommodate. Antoinette Gangi of Antoinette's Italian Kitchen, who partnered with Ragύ for National Lasagna Day to celebrate the new pasta sauce flavor, Kettle Cooked Roasted Garlic, exclusively told Chowhound how to avoid this with the oven.

As Gangi says: "Cook your sausage in the oven low-and-slow at a temp of 300 [degrees Fahrenheit] for one hour covered, and then raise the temp to 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] for the last half hour uncovered by removing the foil." This helps the sausage cook all the way through evenly with a nice, juicy finish and a flavor-packed bite. The same can be done for other meats. However, Gangi advises using a meat thermometer to really gauge how long it should be in the oven. It also adds a layer of safety to ensure the meat is ready for consumption. Since you can use it in a variety of cooking methods, including frying and roasting, it's a good idea to add one to your arsenal. Just keep in check any mistakes you might be making with a meat thermometer.