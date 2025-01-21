What Type Of Wine Should You Use To Make French Onion Soup?
Although certainly enjoyable on its own, wine is also a valuable culinary component. Integrate the booze during cooking, and receive tangy, sweet, and savory notes in return. Plus, the heat simmers down the liquid, thereby concentrating the flavor. It's a staple in many dishes — especially of European origin — including the iconic French onion soup.
With vino's noticeable contribution to the dish, you won't want to pour in any bottle. The quality pays off in improved flavor, and just like how Julia Child recommends a wine for her iconic coq au vin, chefs offer specific go-to bottles for French onion soup. Given the dish's savory flavor, you may be surprised that the go-to style is white.
Drier wines like pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, or chardonnay are go-to bottles, with their acidity and natural sweetness working delectably to complement the dish. Since there's a rich savory flavor already coming by way of beef stock, the beverage's palate contrasts with more tartness, thereby adding complexity. It's a clever way of crafting a more intricate French onion soup, letting flavors shine.
Dry white wines are the most common choice for French onion soup
French onion soup is a malleable dish; many renditions circulate. Versions with red wine, as well as no alcohol exist, and if you happen to pour in the remains of yesterday's red, then the dish won't disappoint. After all, steps like thoroughly caramelizing the onions, as well as swapping in the best cheese into the soup will make for the large enhancements. And don't forget to pour in your wine to deglaze, thereby melding flavors in the pan.
Nevertheless, if you're at the grocery store, then might as well be picky — subtle selections do make a difference. The flavors of a dry white wine imbue a tartness that's tricky to create otherwise, and will be noticeable on the palate. And especially if you go light on the herbs, it will make for a well-balanced soup rendition. So, combine with the best onion variety for the soup, and you'll craft an elevated take on the classic.