Can You Bring Your Own Food On A Disney Cruise?

If you're headed on a Disney cruise, maybe you're hoping to save some money by bringing your own snacks or even full meals onboard. Unfortunately, there's a mix of good news and bad news for you. The good news is that you are allowed to bring "snacks" onboard, in the words of Disney's official policy. The bad news is that the rules are somewhat restrictive, so for substantial meals, you'll likely have to brave the cruise buffet.

Here's the lowdown: Only nonperishable food items (that is, foods that won't expire quickly) can be brought onboard, and they must be sealed and in their original packaging. So, these rules alone take a lot of options off the table. Produce like fruit is out ("agricultural items" are specifically mentioned in a list of banned items), as is anything that might need refrigeration, be it cheese, dips, or charcuterie. (That said, Disney cruise rooms do typically have mini fridges, so you could theoretically store perishable items.) Since food needs to be in its original packaging, homemade snacks are out too (even if they're nonperishable). Pre-prepared meals are also a no-go (and this seems to be regardless of whether they're commercially made and sealed), as they're explicitly mentioned as non-allowed. So in effect, you can go wild with snacky items like chips, nuts, store-bought cookies, and so forth, but anything with a short expiry date or that requires preparation would be likely not allowed. Breast milk for babies is one notable exception.