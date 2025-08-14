There's Only One Flour You Should Be Using For Melt-In-Your-Mouth Biscuits

Flour isn't the only ingredient that affects a biscuit's texture. In addition to using White Lily flour, Blair Lonergan told Chowhound that there's more to a puffy biscuit than just low-protein flour and a leavening agent. "Shortening or lard give the biscuits great 'puff,' but don't have the rich flavor that you get with butter," she said. "For my Southern buttermilk biscuits, I use a combination of butter and shortening to get the best of both worlds." The reason shortening and lard contribute to a puffier biscuit is that they coat the flour and gluten in your dough and prevent them from forming stronger bonds, which leads to a more tender texture. Lard can also withstand higher temperatures than butter. This allows it to create more steam in your biscuits while they're baking, resulting in the puff Lonergan refers to.

For more tips for cutting in butter like a pro, Lonergan also suggests keeping the ingredients cold to get a flakier texture. This also keeps the fat from melting too quickly and allows it to spread more evenly throughout your pastry. This also helps weaken the gluten formation in your biscuits. "My dad taught me to grate a stick of frozen butter on the large holes of a cheese grater, which makes it really easy to mix into the flour — no pastry cutter necessary," Lonergan told Chowhound.

Lastly, Lonergan recommends using full-fat buttermilk. "The acid in buttermilk tenderizes the dough, while the extra fat in the buttermilk keeps the biscuits moist and flavorful," she said. The acidity reacts with the baking soda to create more air in your biscuits, making them nice and fluffy. Buttermilk also contains casein, a protein that helps break down gluten. Following all three of these tips will give you results that are so pillowy, you can use any leftover biscuits as the base for an amazing strawberry shortcake.