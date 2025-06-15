How To Cut In Butter Like A Pro-Baker

Sometimes you can come across a step in a baking recipe that can be a real head-scratcher. Take "cutting in the butter," for example. This is a crucial step for making light, fluffy biscuits or scones (which are not the same thing) and flaky pie crusts, but if you're not yet initiated into baking terms, it's hard to know what exactly the recipe writer had in mind.

Cutting in butter is a technique for mixing cold butter (or any other fat) into dry ingredients like flour to make sticky crumbs. When the dough for the recipe is totally combined, those little pockets of butter will melt, and the water inside will turn to steam, creating a light, fluffy texture. The goal is to combine the two things without melting the butter, which takes a little bit of practice — and perhaps a few specialty kitchen tools.

To get to the bottom of how pro-bakers cut butter into their recipes, we reached out to Casey Nunes, the education content coordinator and instructor at the Wilton Sweet Studio, the famed cake decorating and confectionary art school associated with the Wilton cake decorating supplies. Nunes not only gave us her tried-and-true technique for cutting in butter, she also talked about the best kitchen tools to use for it, along with the most common mistakes people make when performing this crucial baking step.