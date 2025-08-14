The Worst Taco Seasoning On Shelves Is From This Mainstay Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You'd really think that McCormick couldn't be beat considering this is probably the spice brand your mom swears by, the one that is already in your spice cabinet as you're reading this. So, it's kind of disappointing and certainly surprising that it placed so poorly on our ranking of eight store-bought taco seasonings. And it wasn't "meh" or a little unforgettable. It came in dead last.
And if we're being fully honest, we know that nobody is reaching for a packet of taco seasoning packet expecting the best flavors they've ever had in their lives, but McCormick's 30% Less Sodium Taco Seasoning doesn't even do the bare minimum. It somehow managed to be both overpowering and underwhelming at the same time (which in and of itself is quite impressive). Despite being low sodium, somehow the salt hits first — and it hits hard. In fact, our reviewer mostly tasted salt. And don't get too excited about all the pretty chili flakes you'll see while you sprinkle it in, they are all bark with no bite. This seasoning has no real heat and no depth of flavor to speak of.
Texture-wise, sure, it's still a spice blend, so it coats whatever protein you're cooking well, but the flavor just doesn't show up to match. If being health-conscious or watching your sodium intake is your biggest priority then maybe this packet has a place in your kitchen. Otherwise, there are much better options on the market.
What the best brands got right that McCormick didn't
Across the ranking, the other (and better) taco seasonings consistently had two features: balance and boldness. The smoky kick of Kinder's The Taco Blend Mexican Seasoning and Spanglish Asadero's slow-building warmth were proof that you don't need to drown your taco filling in overwhelming flavor but you do need something beyond salt and the visual presence of chili dust.
This raises a common question: What exactly is in taco seasoning? Well, most blends start with salt, garlic, onion, and some warming spices like paprika and chili. And while McCormick contained many of these essential spices, the lower sodium label might have boxed the brand in from the start, because rather than allowing that restriction to be an excuse to get creative, the flavor just sort of gave up. On top of the standard baseline mix, other seasonings leaned into more unexpected ingredients, like clove or lime juice, or even a touch of sweetness or spice, whereas McCormick's just kind of gave up before it could even begin.
And it is worth noting that the winner of our roundup — Riega's Street Tacos Pollo Rojo Seasoning — doesn't carry the same household name status that McCormick does. But it won because it's the kind of seasoning that makes you pause mid-bite in pleasant surprise, with a balance of flavor that our reviewer described as "perfect." So if you're looking to elevate taco night and your spice cabinet is looking a little bare, skip McCormick and go for a premade seasoning blend that actually brings something to the table. Otherwise, you could end up seasoning your tacos with a whole lot of nothing.