The Worst Taco Seasoning On Shelves Is From This Mainstay Brand

You'd really think that McCormick couldn't be beat considering this is probably the spice brand your mom swears by, the one that is already in your spice cabinet as you're reading this. So, it's kind of disappointing and certainly surprising that it placed so poorly on our ranking of eight store-bought taco seasonings. And it wasn't "meh" or a little unforgettable. It came in dead last.

And if we're being fully honest, we know that nobody is reaching for a packet of taco seasoning packet expecting the best flavors they've ever had in their lives, but McCormick's 30% Less Sodium Taco Seasoning doesn't even do the bare minimum. It somehow managed to be both overpowering and underwhelming at the same time (which in and of itself is quite impressive). Despite being low sodium, somehow the salt hits first — and it hits hard. In fact, our reviewer mostly tasted salt. And don't get too excited about all the pretty chili flakes you'll see while you sprinkle it in, they are all bark with no bite. This seasoning has no real heat and no depth of flavor to speak of.

Texture-wise, sure, it's still a spice blend, so it coats whatever protein you're cooking well, but the flavor just doesn't show up to match. If being health-conscious or watching your sodium intake is your biggest priority then maybe this packet has a place in your kitchen. Otherwise, there are much better options on the market.