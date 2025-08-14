How To Get The Perfect Texas Roadhouse-Style Grill Marks On Your Steak
Since the 1990s, Texas Roadhouse has solidified itself as a top option for affordable, good-quality steaks. Today, it's the largest casual dining chain in the United States, but that doesn't come from lackadaisical cooking processes. Rather, Texas Roadhouse employees know exactly what they have to serve to keep customers coming back: steaks that not only taste good but also have the look of a high-quality, expensive steakhouse meal. Even the sirloin, a notoriously tough cut, is popular — it's actually the most popular steak cut on the menu. And for these reasons, the grill marks are important. To achieve those perfect grill marks at home, all you need are well-heated grill grates.
According to a self-proclaimed former Texas Roadhouse employee on Quora, getting those grill marks is a two-step process involving two different grills. The steaks are first seasoned with a blend that includes ingredients like sugar and salt, then seared on a flat top before being placed on grill grates. If you have both grill types at home, then you're in luck, but as long as you have a grill with grates, you can get the marks; just place the steak on the grates to sear them, then give them a 33% rotation and sear them again on the same side to form those diamond grate marks. Flip the meat and repeat the process.
Tips for achieving grill marks at home
The diamond sear marks seem confusing at first, but you want to create a second set of sear lines that go diagonally across the first set, which is why that one-third turn is so important. For the most visually appealing grill marks, the grill should be at least 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Add a little oil to the steaks, too, which prevents them from sticking to the grates and also aids in that deep color and caramelization process. For the best flavor, make sure you clean your grill grates after each use. This ensures that whatever you previously grilled won't infuse flavor into the steaks you're searing.
Texas Roadhouse takes great pride in its grill marks, but they're easy to recreate at home. Every grill is different, so it might take a few tries to learn where your grill's hottest points are and get the sear to be the same color on all turns and both sides. For ease, you can also look for a grill insert that has diamond-shaped grates. This will allow you to get those diamond grill marks without having to worry about rotating the steak as it cooks on one side. It will depend on your grill's size and style, but you can get good-quality grates on Amazon, such as LS'BABQ, for between $20 and $50.