How To Get The Perfect Texas Roadhouse-Style Grill Marks On Your Steak

Since the 1990s, Texas Roadhouse has solidified itself as a top option for affordable, good-quality steaks. Today, it's the largest casual dining chain in the United States, but that doesn't come from lackadaisical cooking processes. Rather, Texas Roadhouse employees know exactly what they have to serve to keep customers coming back: steaks that not only taste good but also have the look of a high-quality, expensive steakhouse meal. Even the sirloin, a notoriously tough cut, is popular — it's actually the most popular steak cut on the menu. And for these reasons, the grill marks are important. To achieve those perfect grill marks at home, all you need are well-heated grill grates.

According to a self-proclaimed former Texas Roadhouse employee on Quora, getting those grill marks is a two-step process involving two different grills. The steaks are first seasoned with a blend that includes ingredients like sugar and salt, then seared on a flat top before being placed on grill grates. If you have both grill types at home, then you're in luck, but as long as you have a grill with grates, you can get the marks; just place the steak on the grates to sear them, then give them a 33% rotation and sear them again on the same side to form those diamond grate marks. Flip the meat and repeat the process.