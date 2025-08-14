The Easiest Homemade Crème Brûlée Starts With This Inexpensive Boxed Dessert Mix

Crème brûlée is absolutely one of those desserts that seems incredibly fancy because it's associated with France and features that classic bubbly melted sugar crust. However, the big secret about crème brûlée (French for "burnt cream") is that it's nothing more than a classic custard topped with crackly melted sugar. In fact, classic foolproof crème brûlée recipes don't even require a torch to melt the sugar — you can just stick the whole ramekin under your oven's broiler for a few minutes.

However, if the thought of tempering egg yolks and straining hot custard leaves you in a cold sweat, there's a much easier and absolutely delicious way to make this fancy-sounding dessert. The secret, as it turns out, is instant pudding, which can be used in lots of clever ways to create tasty treats in a flash. In terms of crème brûlée, the instant pudding allows you to skip making traditional custard altogether. Simply prepare your favorite flavor of instant pudding mix according to package instructions, adding an additional cup of cream.

Since things like half-and-half and heavy whipping cream are so heavy and rich, they blend seamlessly into the pudding mix to create a texture much closer to dense, thick custard than pudding — especially after it's been chilled. After that, it's just a matter of achieving that sweet crackable crust by sprinkling ordinary sugar evenly over the top and melting it using the technique of your choice.