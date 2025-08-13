What's The Difference Between A Breve And A Latte?
Lattes are on every coffee shop's menu, and on most of our social media algorithms — with trending TikToks teaching us how to master perfect DIY lattes at home. A breve, by contrast, is less of a household name, but a very similar drink: It contains all the same basic ingredients of a latte, with just one exception — the use of half-and-half versus regular milk.
While the world of coffee drinks is vast, it's typically just slight variations and ratios of the basic ingredients — espresso, coffee, milk, water — that separate a latte from a breve, a macchiato from a latte, or a cappuccino from an Americano. In this case, both beverages start with a base of freshly brewed espresso — usually two shots, but more if you're feeling especially adventurous. Then, most of your mug or glass is filled with steamed milk in the case of a standard latte — or steamed half-and-half for a breve.
Lattes can be made in a range of shades and strengths, depending on how much or how little milk-to-coffee is used, but breves are typically made with equal parts espresso to half-and-half. Overall, expect a richer, more decadent, treat of a drink with a breve compared to the more mellow, milky latte. Though there are exceptions and dairy-free half-and-half brands on the market, most breves are made with conventional dairy, while lattes are often made with non-dairy milks like oat or almond.
A breve is a latte's richer, more decadent cousin
Though the trademark difference between a breve (which means "brief" in Italian, in case you were wondering!) and a latte is the use of regular milk versus half-and-half, they can differ in other slight ways too. For example, lattes can be and often are spruced up with added syrups for flavoring and sweetness, but a breve is typically made with less frills — just the half-and-half and espresso.
Either drink can be topped off with a frothy layer of foamed milk or alternative milk as a finishing touch, but this addition is more common with a latte than a breve. Though a tricked out latte with added syrup can pack a punch in terms of calories, the breve tends to be a higher calorie treat comparatively, thanks to the higher fat content of half-and-half.
Curious to taste the difference for yourself? If you don't see breves on the menu at your local coffee shop — where they're nowhere near as commonplace as their more popular cousin — you can easily mix things up at home and swap out your usual homemade latte for a DIY breve. After you've pulled your shots of espresso or used instant espresso powder depending on your preferred method, warm up your favorite half-and-half and steam until frothy (using a handheld frother or espresso machine attachment) then slowly pour atop the hot espresso.