What's The Difference Between A Breve And A Latte?

Lattes are on every coffee shop's menu, and on most of our social media algorithms — with trending TikToks teaching us how to master perfect DIY lattes at home. A breve, by contrast, is less of a household name, but a very similar drink: It contains all the same basic ingredients of a latte, with just one exception — the use of half-and-half versus regular milk.

While the world of coffee drinks is vast, it's typically just slight variations and ratios of the basic ingredients — espresso, coffee, milk, water — that separate a latte from a breve, a macchiato from a latte, or a cappuccino from an Americano. In this case, both beverages start with a base of freshly brewed espresso — usually two shots, but more if you're feeling especially adventurous. Then, most of your mug or glass is filled with steamed milk in the case of a standard latte — or steamed half-and-half for a breve.

Lattes can be made in a range of shades and strengths, depending on how much or how little milk-to-coffee is used, but breves are typically made with equal parts espresso to half-and-half. Overall, expect a richer, more decadent, treat of a drink with a breve compared to the more mellow, milky latte. Though there are exceptions and dairy-free half-and-half brands on the market, most breves are made with conventional dairy, while lattes are often made with non-dairy milks like oat or almond.