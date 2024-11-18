What's The Difference Between Macchiato And A Latte?

If you're the kind of person who just orders a regular old coffee, or if you just prefer it filter style — where you add your own milk, cream, or sugar — you're probably not aware of the difference between different types of espresso drinks. Two such drinks are the macchiato and the latte; there are several more, like cappuccinos and americanos, and, thanks to Australia and New Zealand, the increasingly-popular flat white (and there are iced varieties of most of these drinks) — but these are covered in other articles.

Both the macchiato and latte start with a base of espresso and feature some amount of steamed or frothed milk added to that. The main difference is the amount of milk that's added — more on that in a moment, but lattes generally have a lot more milk. The two are different sizes, which therefore means different cups for them, too. But when it comes to the macchiato, pay attention: Thanks to Starbucks and its popularization of drinks like the caramel macchiato, the exact meaning of "macchiato" has been muddied, departing from its Italian origins to refer to something else. Here, we'll focus more on the traditional Italian version, but with some details on how it differs from chain coffee shops' wildly different take on it.