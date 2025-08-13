A Tattoo Will Get You Free Hot Dogs For Life At This Massachusetts Bar
If you're a fan of old-school bars, hot dogs, and getting tattooed, the Silhouette Cocktail Lounge in Allston, Massachusetts, has your name written all over it. Actually, if you get this bar's name (or one of its various logos) inked on you — permanently — you could get free hot dogs for life. A surprising number of bar patrons have made the leap, and it seems most are opting for the bar's unofficial logo of a rat with wings drinking a beer, rather than the less edgy silhouette of two people enjoying cocktails together. Still, considering hot dog consumption is up in the U.S., it's apparently a good time for a tattoo that allows you to cash in on a free dog.
At least 12 people have gone under the needle for one free hot dog per visit, and the staff at "The Sil" seem pretty flexible when it comes to what makes the cut. They're looking for an artistic spin on ink related to the bar. But there are two caveats — they can't be temporary tattoos and they shouldn't be located anywhere on your body that you wouldn't want to expose in public. Yes, you have to show the ink to get the link.
A wild promo that went viral
The Silhouette Cocktail Lounge nearly closed its doors for good in 2022 when the former owner, Joe Eliseo, retired. Greatest Boston Bar Co. then took over The Sil, but with hot dogs and a wild tattoo promotion. The bar had been known for its free popcorn, but the "Sil Dog" — a beef frank served with packets of ketchup, mustard, and relish — has become its new culinary go-to (though you can still get free popcorn). The news of the tattoo promotion even went viral enough to be featured on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
This isn't the first food-related crossover between advertising and tattoos. The English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran apparently loves ketchup so much he got Heinz's name tattooed on his arm, which led to the ketchup company releasing 150 Heinz bottles featuring Sheeran's tattoo (one eventually sold for over $1,800). Not to be outdone by Heinz, another condiment company jumped in. In 2022, Duke's Mayonnaise had an unexpected mayo-related tattooing promotion in Richmond, Virginia. But, while the tattoo was free, you didn't get Duke's products for life on the house. Whether the Silhouette's promotion is a better deal depends, we suppose, on the price of the tattoo weighed against how much you love wieners and how often you plan to visit this dive bar. If you're not inclined to get a Sil tattoo, the dogs will cost you $3.50 — or $2 after midnight.