A Tattoo Will Get You Free Hot Dogs For Life At This Massachusetts Bar

If you're a fan of old-school bars, hot dogs, and getting tattooed, the Silhouette Cocktail Lounge in Allston, Massachusetts, has your name written all over it. Actually, if you get this bar's name (or one of its various logos) inked on you — permanently — you could get free hot dogs for life. A surprising number of bar patrons have made the leap, and it seems most are opting for the bar's unofficial logo of a rat with wings drinking a beer, rather than the less edgy silhouette of two people enjoying cocktails together. Still, considering hot dog consumption is up in the U.S., it's apparently a good time for a tattoo that allows you to cash in on a free dog.

At least 12 people have gone under the needle for one free hot dog per visit, and the staff at "The Sil" seem pretty flexible when it comes to what makes the cut. They're looking for an artistic spin on ink related to the bar. But there are two caveats — they can't be temporary tattoos and they shouldn't be located anywhere on your body that you wouldn't want to expose in public. Yes, you have to show the ink to get the link.