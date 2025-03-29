This Is The Single Most Expensive Steak You Can Buy

Whether you're buying a steak from the butcher counter or ordering one out at a restaurant, you can expect that it's going to cost more than the typical meal. There are plenty of different steak cuts you can buy, some of which are more expensive than others. A steak's cost depends on a number of factors, including the tenderness and marbling of a cut, plus how the cow was raised. But if you're interested in trying the world's most expensive steak, you'll want to get your hands on an A5 Kobe steak — a type of Wagyu beef that's hard to find.

Kobe beef is a type of Japanese beef that's known for being exceptionally tender, with a marbling throughout it that sets it apart from any other meat cut. Very few cows actually produce Kobe beef, which helps keep it exclusive; only around 5,500 cows are used annually to produce these cuts. If you ever order this type of steak at a restaurant, be prepared to drop anywhere from $480 to $700 per pound.