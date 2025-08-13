Here's Every Ingredient In McDonald's Sausage Burrito Eggs

When McDonald's first opened its doors as a barbecue joint in 1940, breakfast wasn't even a thought. Fast-forward 30 years later to 1970, when several Pittsburgh-area locations started selling donuts and other pastries in the morning — the beginning of the chain's breakfast branch. These days, every McDonald's serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and other items, but if you're one to enjoy the sausage burrito specifically, you might want to know what's in those eggs.

McDonald's sausage burrito is a flour tortilla filled with a slice of processed American cheese and a sausage and egg mixture. Those are the two main proteins within the breakfast item, but the mixture includes a variety of vegetables, too: tomatoes, green chilies, and onions. Salt, spices, and other natural flavors are added to build flavor, as well as sugar and rosemary extract. Milk and soybean oil help enhance the sausage and egg mixture's texture. But in addition to those better-known ingredients, there are a few things you might not be familiar with — and they all play a role.