Turn Any Cocktail Into A Slushie-Inspired Treat With This Easy Ice Tray Trick
If you've enjoyed the refreshing qualities of a frozen cocktail, you'll know this type of drink is a knockout when expertly blended. The good news is it doesn't take knowing the history of frozen cocktails to make your own delicious slushie-inspired drinks this summer. Though you may feel you've honed the perfect blending technique, there's another way to kick the icy versions of your favorite cocktails up a notch. All it takes is pre-batching your drinks and freezing them in ice trays overnight.
Ice trays allow your mixed drinks to transform into a slush-like consistency that will make for a much smoother texture once you toss them in the blender. This technique ensures a more consistent result as well. With this trick, you reduce the risk of over-dilution and ensure cocktails stay cold longer. Making use of this blending tactic is also convenient, as it allows you to prepare your drinks ahead of time.
This ice tray hack also draws out more pronounced flavors when you pour your final cocktails, instead of blending with ice at room temperature. Do be wary of over-blending, though, as it can create further risks of unwanted dilution. Additionally, if you're still worried about textural quality when assembling your creations, xanthan gum is a secret ingredient that can be mixed in to prevent separation.
Ratio is everything when it comes to freezing alcohol
If you've ever wondered why the vodka in your freezer never fully solidifies, there's actually a scientific reason that liquor doesn't freeze. The same goes for your pre-batched cocktail ice cubes. The higher the overall percentage of alcohol in your drink, the less likely it will firm up. This is because alcohol has a much lower freezing point compared to other liquids. Therefore, making sure your ratio appropriately reflects this standard is necessary to ensure the best result.
Pre-dilution is extremely important when batching alcohol-based drinks like a Negroni or boulevardier. These cocktails don't contain other elements like juice or syrup, which can make freezing them a bit tricky. You can either throw some ice cubes with your partially solidified slush cubes into the blender, or incorporate water in your mixture before freezing for a more solid result. If you don't include enough water or ice, the drinks will be too strong and won't solidify properly. You may feel wary of pre-diluting your drinks, but this is just a more comprehensive way to ensure flavors and textures remain as balanced and evenly distributed as possible.
There are a few perspectives out there about the steps to properly gauge how to dilute your drinks, but it's advised to ensure that the total batch volume is diluted by approximately 30% to 50%, while others say to aim for 40%. All in all, you can play with the recipe to your tastes and consistency preferences in order to see what works for you. If your drinks are freezing too quickly, sugar works as a balancing element, and if they aren't firming up well enough, the same goes for added water.