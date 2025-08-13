Turn Any Cocktail Into A Slushie-Inspired Treat With This Easy Ice Tray Trick

If you've enjoyed the refreshing qualities of a frozen cocktail, you'll know this type of drink is a knockout when expertly blended. The good news is it doesn't take knowing the history of frozen cocktails to make your own delicious slushie-inspired drinks this summer. Though you may feel you've honed the perfect blending technique, there's another way to kick the icy versions of your favorite cocktails up a notch. All it takes is pre-batching your drinks and freezing them in ice trays overnight.

Ice trays allow your mixed drinks to transform into a slush-like consistency that will make for a much smoother texture once you toss them in the blender. This technique ensures a more consistent result as well. With this trick, you reduce the risk of over-dilution and ensure cocktails stay cold longer. Making use of this blending tactic is also convenient, as it allows you to prepare your drinks ahead of time.

This ice tray hack also draws out more pronounced flavors when you pour your final cocktails, instead of blending with ice at room temperature. Do be wary of over-blending, though, as it can create further risks of unwanted dilution. Additionally, if you're still worried about textural quality when assembling your creations, xanthan gum is a secret ingredient that can be mixed in to prevent separation.