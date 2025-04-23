The ocean that separates the United States and the United Kingdom is big; no one could ever doubt that. But a larger fissure remains: that of language. The United Kingdom has crisps and biscuits, while stateside, we call these foods potato chips and cookies. When the beloved but controversy-laden show, "The Great British Bake Off," crossed the pond to the United States, it had to undergo a name change to "The Great British Baking Show". It might initially appear to be a change stemming from language, but it was actually due to a trademark issue.

While this difference is small, it is certainly enough to leave some American fans of the series properly discombobulated. The term "bake-off" is trademarked in the United States by Pillsbury, the company behind cake mixes, canned biscuits perfect for a dinner upgrade, and crescent rolls that can be used as the base for homemade breakfast pizza. The term "bake-off" has been trademarked by the company since 1971 in order to protect the name of its famous annual (and for a time, biennial) Pillsbury Bake-Off, which invites home cooks to submit their very best recipes using Pillsbury products.