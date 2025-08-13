Why You Need To Add Kimchi To Your Homemade Mayonnaise, Like Yesterday

If you love kimchi and you love mayo, consider this your nudge to get creative and blend the two together. The creamy tang of mayonnaise perfectly complements the spicy kick of kimchi and will take sandwiches and burgers to the next level. You can also use kimchi mayonnaise instead of aioli as a dipping sauce for French fries, as a dressing for coleslaw, or as a side to go with fried eggs.

Making your own kimchi is a little time consuming, but it's possible for the ambitious fermenters among us. If you decide to go this route, check out these tips for making the ultimate homemade kimchi. Making homemade mayonnaise, luckily, is quick and easy. All you need is a neutral vegetable oil, raw eggs, a little Dijon mustard, and lemon juice. If your homemade mayonnaise is already prepared, you can add a few tablespoons of finely chopped kimchi to it, and a dash of hot sauce if you are looking for a little extra spice. If you are making the kimchi mayonnaise from scratch, you can just blend your mayonnaise and kimchi all together until it reaches a creamy consistency.