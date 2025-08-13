Why You Need To Add Kimchi To Your Homemade Mayonnaise, Like Yesterday
If you love kimchi and you love mayo, consider this your nudge to get creative and blend the two together. The creamy tang of mayonnaise perfectly complements the spicy kick of kimchi and will take sandwiches and burgers to the next level. You can also use kimchi mayonnaise instead of aioli as a dipping sauce for French fries, as a dressing for coleslaw, or as a side to go with fried eggs.
Making your own kimchi is a little time consuming, but it's possible for the ambitious fermenters among us. If you decide to go this route, check out these tips for making the ultimate homemade kimchi. Making homemade mayonnaise, luckily, is quick and easy. All you need is a neutral vegetable oil, raw eggs, a little Dijon mustard, and lemon juice. If your homemade mayonnaise is already prepared, you can add a few tablespoons of finely chopped kimchi to it, and a dash of hot sauce if you are looking for a little extra spice. If you are making the kimchi mayonnaise from scratch, you can just blend your mayonnaise and kimchi all together until it reaches a creamy consistency.
What kind of kimchi is best for mayonnaise?
The spicy Korean sauerkraut is not only delicious, but the process of fermentation means it's full of probiotics that enhance gut health. Its kaleidoscope of flavors brings not just spice, but a hint of sweetness and an overarching taste of umami that goes perfectly with the creamy texture of mayonnaise. A good rule of thumb when buying store bought kimchi is to look for ones with very few ingredients, and sauerkraut that bubbles when you shake it. This means it's still actively fermenting and is packed full of good bacteria. For more on what exactly is happening with these bubbles, check out the fascinating science of sauerkraut fermentation.
Since fermented foods in general have gained in popularity over the years, it's now common to find bottles of kimchi in grocery stores. If your local big box store doesn't stock it, the Asian market nearest you definitely will. Often small specialty shops also sell high quality kimchi, and if you are lucky enough to have a family-run Asian grocery in the neighborhood, chances are they will have homemade kimchi ready to go.