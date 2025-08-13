The Rise And Fall Of Pepsi's Wacky Breakfast Soda

The year is 1989. Madonna has released "Like a Prayer," and Nintendo launched the Game Boy. You reach into the fridge and pull out a new soda flavor, Pepsi A.M., for a quick caffeine fix in the morning.

If you've never heard of Pepsi A.M., that's because this obscure drink existed for a little over a year before it joined the lineup of discontinued sodas. The concept was simple and strange: A soda designed specifically for breakfast. Pepsi A.M. contained a higher amount of caffeine than regular Pepsi; according to an article from the Associated Press in 1989, the morning soda contained 28% more caffeine than regular Pepsi but 77% less than coffee.

Some Americans do drink soda for their morning caffeine fix, so Pepsi's idea was to capitalize on this. Pepsi A.M. The branding was distinct from the basic blue Pepsi can — it included lighter colors like white and yellow stripes, and lettering that emphasized "A.M.," its intended time of day. A diet version that only contained one calorie was also released. The drink was tested in select Midwest cities in Indiana and Iowa.