Mason Jars Are The Best Way To Repurpose Old Food Containers And Here's Why

It's likely that you have old Mason jars taking up space in your pantry or kitchen. If so, you might have wondered if there are ways to put the jars to use rather than throw them away as a way to eliminate waste while being thrifty. Well, there is, and you can even reuse a couple of other items you might otherwise toss out with just one repurposing solution!

Combine a Mason jar with the pour spout of an empty food container, such as a salt or milk carton, to create a sustainable food storage system that allows you to evenly pour contents out of the jar, from homemade spice mixes to salad dressing. This solution works well because of Mason jars' two-piece lid design. Basically, take out the flat center part of the lid, trace it onto the container's top section, and make a cut-to-fit sized lid from the container that will fit inside of the Mason jar's outer ring. If you cut it in such a way as to preserve the functionality of the pouring spout, you'll have made a Mason jar with a pourable top that will open and close, and be relatively airtight.

Another option for repurposing a preferably pint-sized jar is to use an empty applesauce container to hold snacks or dry toppings, such as granola, while keeping wet ingredients, such as yogurt, inside the jar. Using the ringed top of the Mason jar, hold the upside down apple sauce cup in place and cover it for a portable snack pack. You can even use two applesauce containers back-to-back (one inside, one outside) to make top and bottom storage containers for dry ingredients.