Mason Jars Are The Best Way To Repurpose Old Food Containers And Here's Why
It's likely that you have old Mason jars taking up space in your pantry or kitchen. If so, you might have wondered if there are ways to put the jars to use rather than throw them away as a way to eliminate waste while being thrifty. Well, there is, and you can even reuse a couple of other items you might otherwise toss out with just one repurposing solution!
Combine a Mason jar with the pour spout of an empty food container, such as a salt or milk carton, to create a sustainable food storage system that allows you to evenly pour contents out of the jar, from homemade spice mixes to salad dressing. This solution works well because of Mason jars' two-piece lid design. Basically, take out the flat center part of the lid, trace it onto the container's top section, and make a cut-to-fit sized lid from the container that will fit inside of the Mason jar's outer ring. If you cut it in such a way as to preserve the functionality of the pouring spout, you'll have made a Mason jar with a pourable top that will open and close, and be relatively airtight.
Another option for repurposing a preferably pint-sized jar is to use an empty applesauce container to hold snacks or dry toppings, such as granola, while keeping wet ingredients, such as yogurt, inside the jar. Using the ringed top of the Mason jar, hold the upside down apple sauce cup in place and cover it for a portable snack pack. You can even use two applesauce containers back-to-back (one inside, one outside) to make top and bottom storage containers for dry ingredients.
More clever ways to repurpose Mason jars
Many people are seeking ways to utilize their kitchen space and tools well. Reusing glass food storage containers can free up storage space. Putting old Mason jars to use is a handy way to reduce, reuse, and recycle. When you create a pourable Mason jar container, you might store croutons or nuts ready for a quick shake on salad, portion sugar into a measuring spoon with ease and precision, and evenly pour breadcrumbs onto your food to coat it in the right places. All of your smaller-sized dry ingredients will be stored safely and securely, ready for your next meal prep.
One thing to look out for when repurposing Mason jars is their condition. It's a good idea to check them for any cracks or chips, and refrain from utilizing any that are damaged to avoid ending up with broken glass in your food. You should also make sure to clean the jars properly before use.
If you're an ambitious and practical cook, follow Martha Stewart's genius way of using Mason jars to hold salad ingredients. You might even serve entire portable meals such as soups, or even charcuterie and veggie tray ingredients. These DIY pourable Mason jars can be used to transport picnic fare or even for casual catered affairs. When you're finished, just use them to store something else.