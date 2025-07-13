Don't Throw Away Empty Plastic Applesauce Cups. Use Them To Make Mason Jar Snack Packs, Instead
Before you toss that plastic applesauce cup into the recycling bin, these mini cups can be transformed into your very own Mason jar snack packs. This hack is simple, genius, and perfect for busy families, meal preppers, or anyone who wants to reduce waste in the kitchen.
Here's how to go about it. Start with a clean Mason jar, ideally pint-sized, and your used applesauce cup. Fill the Mason jar with something mushy or creamy like yogurt, hummus, or even ranch dressing. Next, turn the applesauce cup upside down, fill it with your favorite dry snack or dippers, and place it on top of the mouth of the Mason jar. Then screw on the Mason jar ring to hold the cup in place. The cup of applesauce securely fits, keeping the dry ingredients separated from the wet ones until snack time.
It's more than a smart kitchen hack; it is a convenient and eco-friendly way of repurposing something that might otherwise be thrown away, especially since applesauce doesn't last very long in the refrigerator after opening. Instead of spending cash on pricy snack containers or pouring snacks into plastic baggies, you now have an affordable, leak-proof option that looks cute in your refrigerator and is simple to move around in a lunch box. And it's such a versatile trick too. You can make these snack packs for kids, teenagers, or adults, depending on your needs.
Repurpose your plastic cup in style
Transforming plastic applesauce cups into Mason jar snack packs is a real-life problem solver. Wilted crackers and soggy veggie sticks are no longer an issue because the applesauce cup keeps everything apart until mealtime. It's also one of the clever and fun ways to pack something other than salad in your Mason jar. Now, you can prepare a week's worth of snack packs in less than a few minutes and have them sitting in your refrigerator, waiting for you to grab and munch on the go. And if you're going the freezer route, straight-sided Mason jars are the safest choice.
This is also a small but impactful way to be more sustainable. By using those little plastic cups for something else, you reduce your waste and single-serve snack pack usage. Couple that with Mason jars, which are already a pantry staple for prep meals, and you have a zero-waste solution that seems custom-made for today's lifestyle.
So the next time you go through a pack of applesauce, don't throw the cups away. Rinse them out, grab a Mason jar, and create your own snack packs. It is a simple idea that spares you money, time, and plastic, and keeps your snacks ready and fresh for whatever your day holds.