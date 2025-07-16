Why You Shouldn't Wash Strawberries As Soon As You Get Home

Who doesn't love strawberries? Unless you're among the 9% of adults with a strawberry allergy, chances are you're counting down the days until spring or early summer just to head to the farmer's market and buy a container of those juicy, tart delights. It's important to know how exactly to pick the best ripe strawberries, like making sure they boast a vibrant color and sweet scent.

However, picking the perfect strawberries is only half the battle. What you do with them once you get home matters more than you think, and many people seem to make the common mistake that makes fruit spoil faster — they wash them straight away. Of course, fresh produce often contains dirt, pesticide residues, harmful bacteria, and in some cases, even mold spores. It's only natural for your first instinct to be to soak them in a mix of baking soda and water to give them a thorough clean.

Yet there's one thing you might be overlooking — remember that mold we mentioned? It appears strawberries are especially prone to it, and water only speeds up the process of mold development. This is because moisture creates the ideal environment for mold spores to germinate and start growing. Hence, if you want to keep your strawberries fresh and protect them from spoiling the next day, especially if kept at room temperature, there's one simple rule to follow — hold off on washing them at least until you're ready to eat them.