Should You Really Add Water To Your Air Fryer When Cooking Vegetables?

Just when you thought you had all the best air fryer hacks for the perfect plate of crispy vegetables, here's one you probably didn't see coming. In what appears to be a counterintuitive step to achieving crispy roasted vegetables in an air fryer, coating your freshly chopped veggies in a one-to-one mixture of water and oil might be the key to unlocking better results — a fork-tender interior with a crispy golden exterior. There is a science behind why adding moisture to an appliance designed for crispy cooking can transform your vegetable game.

It comes down to the two distinct phases of cooking vegetables and how the added water and oil complement each other. At first, the water is heated and steams the vegetables, ensuring they become tender at their core and evenly cooked. As the water evaporates, the oil takes over, providing the heat transfer needed for that golden-brown finish of perfectly roasted veggies.

So, skip hovering over a hot oven and say goodbye to overly charred veggies, and instead, sprinkle in some moisture and oil to elevate your air-fried fresh vegetables. However, for frozen vegetables, the process is a little different because they naturally release moisture as they cook. So, in this instance, all you need to do is coat them in oil and your favorite spices and seasonings (while forgoing the water). While air frying frozen vegetables, make sure to check that the veggies aren't laying in a pool of moisture during the cooking process, and drain out excess moisture as you will end up with a soggy serving of vegetables if you don't. By managing this moisture, you can achieve a gourmet, restaurant-quality serving of vegetables at home.