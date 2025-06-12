The Iconic Canned Soup You Need To Start Adding To Mac And Cheese
Macaroni and cheese: A dish so beloved by Americans that we not only have thousands of recipes for making it from scratch, we also have dozens of instant, canned, and frozen versions ready to heat and eat whenever a craving strikes. Though some stand by these convenient staples as the traditional version and others insist the best dishes are made entirely from scratch, there's a savory and delicious middle ground that combines the best of both worlds — real cheese and boiled pasta combined with creamy, savory canned mushroom soup.
That's right: Not only does canned mushroom soup make an easy and elevated pasta sauce, it's also the perfect thickener for homemade cheesy mac. While a traditional cheese sauce requires precise ratios of liquid to cheese and the addition of thickeners like cornstarch or flour, condensed mushroom soup quickly and easily melts into a rich sauce when heated. Add a generous helping of shredded cheese and a splash of milk, and you have a simple cheese sauce that delivers on flavor and texture alike.
Possibly the only drawbacks to this hack are the little chewy pieces of mushroom that, for some, may detract from the overall dish. While the soup does feature plenty of mushroom flavor, this mostly comes through as umami once it's mixed with the cheese. However, the little pieces of mushroom do add a texture not traditional to classic mac 'n cheese. Fortunately, this is easily remedied by buzzing it smooth with an immersion blender or food processor.
Tips + tasty variations
Though this is a ridiculously simple recipe, there are a few things to think about before you dive in. The first is what kind of mac 'n cheese you intend to make. Some people prefer a velvety, gooey stovetop blend while others live for the baked variety with crunchy edges, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs. You can even replicate the stretchy texture of the instant stuff by microwaving your soup and cheese together, as this produces a much tighter sauce.
For the stovetop version, it's as easy as boiling and draining your pasta, mixing your soup, milk, and cheese over low heat, and folding everything together until the pasta is evenly coated. It's truly that simple. If baked cheesy mac is your fave, you can simply take the extra step of pouring the stovetop mixture into a buttered casserole dish and baking it until it's hot and bubbly. If you're concerned about your sauce seizing, you can easily thin your canned soup with chicken broth or stock for additional moisture and a splash of richness.
Of course, mac 'n cheese isn't mac 'n cheese until you've added a personalized touch unique to your palate. You can add plenty of delicious seasonings to mac 'n cheese to elevate or intensify the flavor to your liking. Crumbled bacon bits are a given, but you can also stir in some hot smoked paprika, crushed potato chips, or even lean into the theme by adding some meaty-tasting sauteed portobello or cremini mushrooms.