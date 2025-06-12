The Iconic Canned Soup You Need To Start Adding To Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese: A dish so beloved by Americans that we not only have thousands of recipes for making it from scratch, we also have dozens of instant, canned, and frozen versions ready to heat and eat whenever a craving strikes. Though some stand by these convenient staples as the traditional version and others insist the best dishes are made entirely from scratch, there's a savory and delicious middle ground that combines the best of both worlds — real cheese and boiled pasta combined with creamy, savory canned mushroom soup.

That's right: Not only does canned mushroom soup make an easy and elevated pasta sauce, it's also the perfect thickener for homemade cheesy mac. While a traditional cheese sauce requires precise ratios of liquid to cheese and the addition of thickeners like cornstarch or flour, condensed mushroom soup quickly and easily melts into a rich sauce when heated. Add a generous helping of shredded cheese and a splash of milk, and you have a simple cheese sauce that delivers on flavor and texture alike.

Possibly the only drawbacks to this hack are the little chewy pieces of mushroom that, for some, may detract from the overall dish. While the soup does feature plenty of mushroom flavor, this mostly comes through as umami once it's mixed with the cheese. However, the little pieces of mushroom do add a texture not traditional to classic mac 'n cheese. Fortunately, this is easily remedied by buzzing it smooth with an immersion blender or food processor.