The Unusual Twist That Makes Ohio Valley-Style Pizza One Of A Kind

Perhaps one of the best things about pizza around the United States is that you can get a different, unique pizza style anywhere you go. A New York-style pie has large slices and a semi-thin, foldable crust. Chicago-style is a deep dish, ultra-thick crust variation where the sauce is often placed on top, but the city also features a lesser-known tavern style, too. And in the Ohio Valley region, pizza toppings are added cold — meaning they aren't baked along with the pizza, as a standard pizza recipe usually suggests. And we don't just mean the pepperoni — the cheese is added after, as well!

The Ohio Valley encompasses a handful of cities in the eastern part of the United States: Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton in Ohio; plus Lexington and Louisville in Kentucky. Areas of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are included, too. And when it comes to their pizza, some would suggest it's an unconventional method. But since the pizza is so hot when it comes out of the oven, the cheese still melts for the most part, but it won't have the extra-stretchy melted consistency you might expect.