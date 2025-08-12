The Delicious Way To Make Cottage Cheese Taste Like Fudgy Cheesecake Bites

Move over, Greek yogurt, there's a new versatile protein powerhouse in town: cottage cheese. Though comparable to Greek yogurt in terms of nutrient density and protein content (with cottage cheese winning by a small margin), this humble farmer's cheese is suddenly more popular than it's been since the 1970s. It's likely because it's less expensive than other protein sources, and can skew sweet or savory to please a range of palates. It's even really easy to make your own cottage cheese at home.

Whether you go the homemade route or stick with store-bought, one application of cottage cheese outshines its competitors every time: protein-rich chocolate fudge. Greek yogurt's tart overtones clash with cocoa to bring out its bitterness while tofu is too soft to make a truly dense and delicious fudge. Cottage cheese, however, takes on a dense, velvety texture when blended and its slight cream cheese-like tang pairs deliciously with chocolate. Any lingering "funk" is hidden by sweetness.

Not only is this one of those cottage cheese recipes that are tasty enough to eat for breakfast, it's also completely no-bake. Cocoa powder, melted chocolate, maple syrup, and cottage cheese come together in a high-speed blender to create a silky-smooth, delicious spread. Feel free to eat it by the spoon, or smooth it into a baking dish and store it in the fridge for later. Chilling it also makes it easier to cut into squares like traditional fudge.