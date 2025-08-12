Cover Salmon With One Condiment For Moist And Juicy Fish With A Crispy Crust

First of all, although it's a pretty simple and incredibly common condiment, not all mayos are created equal. You can check out Chowhound's ranking of popular mayonnaise brands to get an idea of what to use. If it's simply egg yolk, oil, water, and acid, you should be okay. You likely don't want anything with too much seasoning, so you can bring out the natural flavor of the salmon.

You can spoon or brush on your mayo, so the fish is coated, but not with a completely thick layer — more like a child's school art project made with Elmer's Glue than a sandwich fully covered in mayo. You want to see some white, but you don't want too much. From here, you can cook the salmon as you would normally.

A little bit of salt before the mayo goes on is all you need for the most natural flavor. Using a wet brine will help get perfectly flaky fish, or you can simply salt it right before it starts cooking. But you don't want to salt it more than a few hours or so beforehand, or the salt could draw out too much moisture. If it's frozen, let the fish thaw overnight in the fridge, and, whether fresh or frozen, let it sit out on the counter for about 15 minutes to let it reach room temperature, or just a bit cooler, right before cooking.

However you decide to cook your mayo-painted salmon, you'll be delighted with the results. It will have a nice brown, semi-chewy, semi-crispy exterior with all the delicious flavor locked in. And once you've had your salmon with mayo, you can try this trick with other proteins. It works great on pork, beef, and chicken, as well.