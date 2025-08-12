Why Walmart Brand Breakfast Sandwiches Are Better Than Jimmy Dean

A store-bought breakfast sandwich is better than you may think. While there are popular breakfast brands, such as Jimmy Dean, they may not be the first brand you should grab in terms of breakfast sandwiches. In our own Chowhound ranking of frozen breakfast sandwiches, Jimmy Dean's sandwich not only ranked low on our list, but it surprisingly ranked below Walmart's Great Value sandwich. A sausage, egg, and cheese on a croissant shouldn't be too hard to mess up, but Jimmy Dean's was greasy and a mess to eat. Frozen food can be hit or miss, but Great Value's breakfast sandwich did not disappoint.

The Great Value breakfast sandwich received a higher ranking mainly because it's the same type of sandwich as Jimmy Dean's, but at a much lower price. A four-pack of Jimmy Dean's breakfast sandwiches costs around $8 depending where you shop, whereas a four-pack of Great Value's breakfast sandwiches is only $5.78. While we didn't necessarily find the taste of both sandwiches to be that different, many consumers claim that Jimmy Dean's do not have good flavor.