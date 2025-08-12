Get Picture-Perfect Grill Marks With This Cooling Rack Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though we have several more weeks of cookout season ahead of us, autumn is fast approaching. If you haven't fired up the grill yet this summer, now is the time to perfect that restaurant-quality grilled salmon you've been dreaming of while simultaneously working on your grill mark game. Though the presence of grill marks doesn't necessarily indicate a superior flavor, it does make your proteins (and even your veggies) look professionally cooked, and therefore appear tastier.
If you have yet to master getting perfect grill marks on your food every time, don't worry. Not only is there a simple hack to fix that, focusing more on searing a perfect diamond pattern into your food rather than cooking it correctly can actually compromise its flavor. Rather than struggling to understand the traditional quarter-turn from 10 o'clock to 2 o'clock, you can "cheat" just a little by outfitting your grill with a removable grid-patterned grill grate, like the disposable ciAmore 11.8 X 15.7 Inch Disposable Grill Grates that come in packs of 10.
The grid pattern of these grill grates not only helps keep foods like asparagus from falling between the wires, it also offers the perfect template for getting beautiful grill marks. Just lay your meat (or tofu, or portobello caps) on the preheated grid in the traditional 10 o'clock position and leave it there. Positioning it at an angle spins the grid squares about 45 degrees to the side, mimicking the angled diamond pattern of more traditional grill marks.
Precautions and tips for success
A few key things to know before buying or using a grill rack include understanding the materials they're typically made from, and how to use them safely. In terms of materials, cast iron holds heat better than stainless steel, but the odds of finding a grid-patterned grill rack in cast iron are fairly low, and the same goes for enamel or porcelain. These materials are also usually much more expensive than stainless steel, which — as a bonus — is also easier to keep clean.
If you don't already have a grid-patterned grill rack, you'll want to also consider the quality of the materials when purchasing one. Heavy-duty stainless steel retains heat fairly well and should be able to withstand regular use all summer long. Just be sure the model you choose doesn't have a nonstick coating or fancy-looking chrome plating on it, as this will eventually flake off and end up in your food, which can make it unsafe to consume.
As for keeping your grill rack clean, it's actually best to ditch the traditional wire brush, as bits of wire could break off, stick to the grill, and end up in your food. This could mean a trip to the ER if those wire bits become lodged in your GI tract. Switching to tools like grill stones, pumice brushes, and bamboo cleaners is one of those hacks that will change the way you grill food forever, both by quickly and easily getting your grill spotless, and by safeguarding your health all summer long.