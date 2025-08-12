Get Picture-Perfect Grill Marks With This Cooling Rack Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though we have several more weeks of cookout season ahead of us, autumn is fast approaching. If you haven't fired up the grill yet this summer, now is the time to perfect that restaurant-quality grilled salmon you've been dreaming of while simultaneously working on your grill mark game. Though the presence of grill marks doesn't necessarily indicate a superior flavor, it does make your proteins (and even your veggies) look professionally cooked, and therefore appear tastier.

If you have yet to master getting perfect grill marks on your food every time, don't worry. Not only is there a simple hack to fix that, focusing more on searing a perfect diamond pattern into your food rather than cooking it correctly can actually compromise its flavor. Rather than struggling to understand the traditional quarter-turn from 10 o'clock to 2 o'clock, you can "cheat" just a little by outfitting your grill with a removable grid-patterned grill grate, like the disposable ciAmore 11.8 X 15.7 Inch Disposable Grill Grates that come in packs of 10.

The grid pattern of these grill grates not only helps keep foods like asparagus from falling between the wires, it also offers the perfect template for getting beautiful grill marks. Just lay your meat (or tofu, or portobello caps) on the preheated grid in the traditional 10 o'clock position and leave it there. Positioning it at an angle spins the grid squares about 45 degrees to the side, mimicking the angled diamond pattern of more traditional grill marks.