How To Turn An Ice Cream Maker Into A DIY Frozen Treat Holder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Are you looking for someone to validate your impulsive 3 a.m. decision to buy an ice cream maker and, in doing so, fulfill your childhood dreams? Look no further, because today, we're here to share a hack that lets you use the tool in a multipurpose form for double the summer fun. That's right — you can make fresh Oreo cookie ice cream in the morning, then reuse the insulated inside chamber to carry a vat of nostalgic Otter Pops to your kids playing outside (or to your back porch to eat yourself) while keeping them crisp and cold.
This is just one of many things you probably didn't know your ice cream maker could do. While it might seem obvious, it's also one of the easiest alternative uses to incorporate into your everyday summer plans. Repurposing your ice cream machine lets you skip purchasing a separate cooler so you can tote around ice cream sandwiches, fruity sorbet cups, or straight up ice cream to any heinously hot summer event that's begging for a cool pick-me-up. Don't feel you have to limit yourself to ice cream sandwiches and popsicles, though; a refreshing frozen treat can also take the form of a drink, whether it's a slushy daiquiri, margarita, or lemonade. Just remember to add ice; it might be insulated, but even an ice cream maker can't do magic on a 100 degree Fahrenheit August day.
Getting the most out of this hack
This hack is really most helpful when you're on the go. If you're at home, you probably don't need to use an ice cream machine's inner bowl to chill frozen treats (except your latest batch of ice cream) given that you can simply use your freezer. To use this extra-strength mini cooler in the most convenient manner when you're traveling, put the inner chamber inside a cooler bag to make it simpler to carry (and help block the inevitable condensation from seeping through your car seat or beach towel).
Sure, it's possible to make homemade ice cream without a machine, but think about all the alternative uses you would be missing out on. If you're in the market for an ice cream machine, the Cuisinart ice cream maker often goes on sale for close to or even less than $100. If you're looking for something bougier, the Whynter ice cream maker also lets you make fresh yogurt.