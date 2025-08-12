The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich Isn't From Chick-Fil-A Or McDonald's

Fast food menus have grown since the rise of these restaurants back in the 1950s. These days, most fast food spots serve some breakfast items, though it's not often an all-day option. If you're looking for the best breakfast sandwich, you won't find it where you might think. No, it's not an egg McMuffin or the biscuit sandwich from Chick-fil-A (nothing wrong with these choices, though). At Chowhound, we rank the Carl's Jr. breakfast burger as the best of the best. But you might have to seek out your nearest location, as only 16 states have a Carl's Jr.

The breakfast burger encompasses everything there is to love about fast food breakfast and lunch. It contains and all-beef patty, American cheese, and bacon, so you're getting bacon cheeseburger vibes, but it takes a hard left to become a breakfast sandwich with the addition of an egg and Carl's Jr. hash rounds. Then, it intertwines the burger and breakfast sandwich by adding some ketchup and serving it on a seeded bun. The result is the best of both worlds.