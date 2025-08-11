The Pro Tips You Need For Absolutely Delicious Air Fryer Tuna Steaks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're probably already using your air fryer to cook salmon and other crispy, flaky fish. If you want to up your seafood game even further, consider picking up some tuna steaks to make in your air fryer for your next special occasion dinner. If tuna steaks seem out of your usual cooking realm, don't panic. Clare Andrews, the Air Fryer Expert, presenter, and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," spoke exclusively to Chowhound News about why tuna steak is perfect for the air fryer and how you can pull it off.

The first steps to success, she explains, happen at the grocery store and then with prep. "Always start with a good-quality tuna steak, ideally about 2–3 cm thick, so it stays juicy inside," she recommends. Once you're home, pat the steak dry with kitchen paper and lightly coat it in olive oil to help it crisp up. She also recommends seasoning it well. "A good mix of salt, pepper, garlic powder, or even a little soy sauce and lemon juice works beautifully," she says.

Once you're ready to cook, Andrews recommends preheating your air fryer and cooking your tuna steak at around 392 degrees Fahrenheit for just five to six minutes. "Tuna is best served slightly pink in the middle, so don't overcook it as it can dry out quickly," she says. "Let it rest for a minute or two before serving."