The Pro Tips You Need For Absolutely Delicious Air Fryer Tuna Steaks
You're probably already using your air fryer to cook salmon and other crispy, flaky fish. If you want to up your seafood game even further, consider picking up some tuna steaks to make in your air fryer for your next special occasion dinner. If tuna steaks seem out of your usual cooking realm, don't panic. Clare Andrews, the Air Fryer Expert, presenter, and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," spoke exclusively to Chowhound News about why tuna steak is perfect for the air fryer and how you can pull it off.
The first steps to success, she explains, happen at the grocery store and then with prep. "Always start with a good-quality tuna steak, ideally about 2–3 cm thick, so it stays juicy inside," she recommends. Once you're home, pat the steak dry with kitchen paper and lightly coat it in olive oil to help it crisp up. She also recommends seasoning it well. "A good mix of salt, pepper, garlic powder, or even a little soy sauce and lemon juice works beautifully," she says.
Once you're ready to cook, Andrews recommends preheating your air fryer and cooking your tuna steak at around 392 degrees Fahrenheit for just five to six minutes. "Tuna is best served slightly pink in the middle, so don't overcook it as it can dry out quickly," she says. "Let it rest for a minute or two before serving."
Getting a sear on your air fryer tuna steak
If you're looking to get more of a sear on your tuna steak, Clare Andrews says it's possible to achieve that in the air fryer if you get rid of a lot of its moisture first. Do this by patting it thoroughly with a paper towel before cooking. And if you're looking for more of that crispy texture, you can also coat your tuna steak with a thin layer of a high-smoke-point oil such as avocado oil or vegetable oil, which helps promote browning. And be sure to preheat your air fryer, which gets the basket or tray hot before the meat goes in. "This helps with caramelization right away," she says.
If you're cooking more than one tuna steak, consider frying just one at a time so you don't overcrowd your basket. "Give the meat space so air can circulate fully around it, that's how the air fryer crisps and browns properly," Andrews advises. Her other best air fryer hack? "Always set your air fryer to a high temperature," she says, recommending around 390 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. "The hotter, the better for a crust." And lastly, she says to be sure to flip the meat over halfway. "...this helps the surface brown evenly and gives you a better sear on both sides."