Wooden Headboards Aren't Just For The Bedroom — They Belong In The Kitchen, Too

A good kitchen renovation isn't complete without a signature statement piece that both grabs attention and ties everything together. Maybe it's the entrance to a hidden walk-in pantry in a sleek and stylish space, or boldly checkered flooring for a vintage retro-inspired kitchen. From brightly painted cabinets to ornate, flashy hardware, there are plenty of ways to perfect a kitchen's aesthetic. Many of them come from unexpected places — like the bedroom, where an old wooden headboard could be waiting for an upgrade.

It might be a little unexpected to use a wooden headboard to make a range hood or a wall-mounted mirror in the kitchen, but they're useful! With a few hooks and some paint, a wooden headboard becomes a towel holder or storage for hanging kitchen tools. Turned sideways, a wooden headboard makes a unique side table. Whether you turn a wooden headboard into a stylish shelf or make a bench out of it for extra seating, a coat of paint adds an extra element of design. It'll give you that pop of color you need to take a space to the next level, and a way to tie together the decor or add a dash of texture and visual appeal.