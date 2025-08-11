Wooden Headboards Aren't Just For The Bedroom — They Belong In The Kitchen, Too
A good kitchen renovation isn't complete without a signature statement piece that both grabs attention and ties everything together. Maybe it's the entrance to a hidden walk-in pantry in a sleek and stylish space, or boldly checkered flooring for a vintage retro-inspired kitchen. From brightly painted cabinets to ornate, flashy hardware, there are plenty of ways to perfect a kitchen's aesthetic. Many of them come from unexpected places — like the bedroom, where an old wooden headboard could be waiting for an upgrade.
It might be a little unexpected to use a wooden headboard to make a range hood or a wall-mounted mirror in the kitchen, but they're useful! With a few hooks and some paint, a wooden headboard becomes a towel holder or storage for hanging kitchen tools. Turned sideways, a wooden headboard makes a unique side table. Whether you turn a wooden headboard into a stylish shelf or make a bench out of it for extra seating, a coat of paint adds an extra element of design. It'll give you that pop of color you need to take a space to the next level, and a way to tie together the decor or add a dash of texture and visual appeal.
What kinds of wooden headboards work best to upcycle into kitchen decor?
There are a few different types of wooden headboards, and some work better for certain projects. Sleigh style headboards, for instance, are curved so they might not work as well for a wall-mounted project as a classic flat-backed wooden headboard. The ornate designs on vintage wooden headboards look beautiful when they're centered over the stove area and built into a range hood. Headboards with built-in shelves or flat tops can display your indoor herb garden; and any nooks, cupboards, and odd spaces transform into storage for spices and kitchen tools.
Once you've chosen a wooden headboard to use in the kitchen, decide how you'll make it functional. Will you add a mirror or magnetic panel to the front, turn part of it into a chalkboard, or make it match your kitchen aesthetic as wall art? Take one of Martha Stewart's favorite kitchen design tips and put a message board in your kitchen. A wooden headboard is the perfect foundation for a DIY kitchen command center. If you're willing to put in a little bit of work, this old piece of bedroom furniture can transform into kitchen decor that is functional and stylish at the same time.