The Aspirational Kitchen Feature That Hides Storage In Plain Sight

You can have a secret room in your kitchen with an entrance that blends seamlessly into the cabinets. It can be concealed so well, with hardware matching the rest of your kitchen, that a first timer to the room wouldn't notice it. And when you do find the door, it can open to a world of organizational wonder. Not only would this room be magical, but it would also be practical — a place to store everything you need in the kitchen, from a broom to canned and dry goods. And it really does exist. Introducing the hidden walk-in pantry, a trendy kitchen feature that has the design world buzzing.

Hidden pantries range in size from a set of shelves built into the cabinetry to a whole room tucked behind a door. The secret entrance aspect to these pantries does give them a whimsical quality, but they've gotten popular for a few other reasons as well. A hidden pantry streamlines kitchen storage and keeps you organized while you're cooking and when you just want to grab a snack with the family. It also provides an out-of-sight home for your broom, home cleaning supplies, and even some kitchen appliances, if you want.