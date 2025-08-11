How To Fix The Bitter Taste In Green Tea For Good

Green tea is supposed to have an earthy, subtly floral flavor and a calming effect. So, when you brew an overly bitter cup, it can leave you feeling pretty bitter as well. If your tea is consistently turning out unpleasant, you're probably wondering how to brew a better batch — and soon. That's why Chowhound turned to expert Elle Liu, founder of tea brand THEORÓ, for answers.

Liu explained that the bitter flavor in your cup could be traced back to three main categories: "the tea leaf itself, how it's crafted, and how it's brewed." Good-quality green tea will be rich in amino acids, which Liu says "add umami and sweetness" and balance out the bitterness of its other chemical components. Factors like origin, cultivar, tree age, and harvest date also play a major role in determining this quality. "Go for single-origin tea," Liu said. "Ideally, it should be the first pluck of the year and from the spring harvest. The origin should be a mountainous, misty area."

Next, when it comes to brewing non-bitter tea, temperature control is everything. "Every tea has an ideal water temperature and steeping time," Liu explained. She recommends brewing green tea using the gongfu method, a Chinese practice that involves a high leaf-to-water ratio and multiple infusions, with a water temperature of 190 degrees Fahrenheit and about 3.6 grams of tea for every ½ cup of water. "Steeping should be short — between 10 to 30 seconds, depending on the number of infusions," she said.