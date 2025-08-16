Tomatoes Are The Unexpected Ice Cream Topping To Try This Summer

Vanilla ice cream is perfectly fine on its own ... but why not experiment with a drizzle of high-quality olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt? If you're open to that as a topping, consider trying soy sauce on vanilla ice cream next time. And if we've persuaded you to go in the direction of uncommon ice cream toppings, we have another suggestion: tomatoes.

If your mind goes to "absolutely not," hear us out — tomatoes are a fruit, after all. They can be crisp, a little sweet, and acidic, a perfect contrast to sweet and creamy ice cream. Chowhound spoke exclusively to Executive Pastry Chef Yoonjung Oh of Hive Hospitality to understand why exactly this strange combo works. Oh explained, "Tomato has natural sweetness, acidity, and umami — qualities that make it surprisingly compatible with dairy. When treated like a fruit, especially roasted or reduced, tomato develops rich, jammy flavors that pair well with herbs, spices, and even dessert elements like honey or basil."

The key here is playing up the sweet and fruit-like features in tomatoes to make them work as an eccentric ice cream topping. This pairing taps into the same idea behind sweet and savory flavor combos like strawberries and goat cheese, or melon and prosciutto. Normally, tomatoes get blended with salt, pepper, garlic, and basil for sauces or served in a vegetable-forward salad with a vinegar dressing, so they are generally categorized as savory. However, with the backdrop of vanilla ice cream, the fruity undertones of tomatoes are enhanced, and this can be amplified further by sugaring the tomatoes. So how does tomato ice cream actually taste? According to Oh, "It's more savory-sweet than purely sweet, but incredibly interesting."