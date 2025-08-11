This Nearly Forgotten Entrepreneur Was A Vintage Canned Food Visionary

Jack Ossola started his business in 1901 near Pittsburgh and, as it grew, eventually moved headquarters to New York City. Betty Ossola joined the firm after going to business school, but started at the bottom and worked her way up. It wasn't easy being a woman in business, and her own dad wasn't too keen on women in the industry. "But the things I've dreamed up have sold pretty well," Ossola said in a 1952 interview with the Houston Post. "So now [Jack] sort of lets me alone."

One especially memorable product Ossola dreamed up was the aforementioned canned ringed pasta product, an Americanized version of the Southern Italian dish pasta e fagioli. It included beans, but was less soupy than the original. Ossola named it Pasta Fazool, a popular slang expression teenagers and media personalities used in place of curse words that was a corruption of the name of the dish. Co-opting it was a coup. The product sold well and Ossola got lots of press, but the sexist nature of the era shone through in the various articles about Ossola that describe her as just "a pretty blonde," among other descriptors.

Long before Franco-American lost the battle of the brands to Chef Boyardee, which Campbell's phased out in 2004, Ossola and her culinary firsts had been all but forgotten. She died in 1986, by which time Ossola foods was part of another company. Even so, she should be remembered as a canned food visionary.