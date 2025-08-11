What Is A Torta? It Depends On Where In The World You're Eating It

If you go to a restaurant and order a torta, exactly what you'll receive on your plate can differ widely depending on what country you're in. Mexico, the Philippines, Italy, and Spain all offer different versions of the dish, and the difference can range from a dessert cake to a bold, spicy sandwich. Therefore, it's a good idea to get familiar with the local cuisine before you order a torta so you won't be surprised by what your server sets in front of you.

If you order a torta in Mexico, you're going to get a super-popular sandwich made with bread inspired by the French baguette. Puebla — the city in Mexico where the torta is said to have originated — was home to members of the French military for years, and the torta was likely the result of a Mexican-French cuisine fusion. It's believed that the sandwich was created in the mid-1800s as bakers in Puebla began to develop their version of baguettes, but tortas didn't truly take off until they hit Mexico City, where chefs began to get creative with sandwich fillings. While tortas are now a distinct mainstay of Mexican culture, the word means something different in other countries.