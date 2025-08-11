What Is A Torta? It Depends On Where In The World You're Eating It
If you go to a restaurant and order a torta, exactly what you'll receive on your plate can differ widely depending on what country you're in. Mexico, the Philippines, Italy, and Spain all offer different versions of the dish, and the difference can range from a dessert cake to a bold, spicy sandwich. Therefore, it's a good idea to get familiar with the local cuisine before you order a torta so you won't be surprised by what your server sets in front of you.
If you order a torta in Mexico, you're going to get a super-popular sandwich made with bread inspired by the French baguette. Puebla — the city in Mexico where the torta is said to have originated — was home to members of the French military for years, and the torta was likely the result of a Mexican-French cuisine fusion. It's believed that the sandwich was created in the mid-1800s as bakers in Puebla began to develop their version of baguettes, but tortas didn't truly take off until they hit Mexico City, where chefs began to get creative with sandwich fillings. While tortas are now a distinct mainstay of Mexican culture, the word means something different in other countries.
Tortas in Spain, the Philippines, Portugal, and Italy
If you travel outside of Mexico, don't expect to receive a sandwich if you order a torta. In Spain, the term torta often refers to a cake, and the flavors can vary widely. One of the most popular types of tortas in Spain is the torta Dominguera, or Sunday cake. The snack is commonly served to children and adults alike and is beloved for its rich, sweet flavors and super-moist texture.
In the Philippines, the term torta can mean either an egg-based dish that typically includes meat and/or vegetables or a rich cake. In Portugal, the term also refers to a rich cake, sometimes rolled with chocolate filling. Tortas in Italy are also sweet but aren't necessarily a cake. While there are certainly cake-like Italian tortas, the term more commonly refers to a pie crust filled with a baked custard filling flavored with lemon and topped with nuts and powdered sugar.
Creating a Mexican torta sandwich in your kitchen
If the Mexican torta is what you're after, you can make your own at home. You'll need to get started by choosing the right type of bread. Bolillo and telera rolls are popular choices of bread for a classic Mexican torta — both options that offer the softness necessary for an authentic torta taste. If you don't live in an area where you're able to grab Mexican rolls at the bakery or the grocery store, you can get a similar result with a French baguette.
When it comes to filling your torta, you've got tons of options. Mexican culinary innovators are constantly developing new torta styles, and you can customize recipes based on your own tastes. Pepito tortas — popular in Mexico City — are loaded with marinated grilled flank or skirt steak and topped with fresh avocado and well-seasoned refried beans. In the mood for a Cuban twist? A torta Cubana is piled high with bacon, chorizo, roast pork, ham, cheese, avocado, and refried beans. If you don't mind getting your hands dirty, the pambazo offers a unique, spicy take on the torta. Before the bun is piled high with potatoes, chorizo, cheese, and crema, it's dipped in salsa and fried on a griddle (think a spicy, savory version of the Monte Cristo sandwich).