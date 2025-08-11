How Texas Roadhouse Perfected Its Onion Appetizer Sauce To Keep Patrons Hooked
From looking at the picture (and ignoring the headline of this piece), it's hard to tell if this golden, crispy fried onion is from Outback Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse. The two dishes are so similar, Chowhound went to both restaurants to taste the differences between the onion appetizers firsthand. And among several honestly subtle variations, our reviewer found a preference for the Cajun dipping sauce served with the Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom, thanks to the spicy kick of horseradish and Cajun seasoning.
Cajun seasoning is typically a blend of cayenne pepper, paprika, black pepper, oregano, thyme, and garlic powder. It has its roots in the cuisine of French colonists who had to adapt to new local spices when settling into Louisiana. The heat of that Cajun spice can be intense, especially when paired with the nasal-clearing punch of horseradish. But that's what makes it such a perfect combo to be tamed by a cooling, creamy, dairy-based sauce. Texas Roadhouse's Cajun dipping sauce is so popular, it also comes with the fried pickles, rattlesnake bites, and grilled shrimp appetizer. We bet if you ask nicely, your server will even let you dip your steak in it. And if you're in the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club, you won't have to pay for the appetizer on your birthday.
Create Cajun dipping sauce at home
If you don't live near a Texas Roadhouse and the thought of crunchy fried onions dunked in spicy Cajun dipping sauce is unbearably enticing, there's good news. It's not very hard to recreate a version for yourself. If you want the absolute easiest path to saucy glory, you can just buy official Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom Dip from Walmart.
That said, it's so simple to mix a Cajun blend of spices with mayonnaise and sour cream, so why not make it fresh? That way, you can add just as much prepared horseradish sauce as you like, and tinker with the heat on the spice blend, too. Some Cajun spice blends include mustard powder, celery seeds, onion powder, basil, cumin, white pepper, and chili powder; the exact combination is up to you. You might just be on your way to making a copycat that beats the original. And if you want to dip the absolute best onion rings into your homemade Cajun horseradish sauce, pickle your onions before you batter and fry them.