How Texas Roadhouse Perfected Its Onion Appetizer Sauce To Keep Patrons Hooked

From looking at the picture (and ignoring the headline of this piece), it's hard to tell if this golden, crispy fried onion is from Outback Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse. The two dishes are so similar, Chowhound went to both restaurants to taste the differences between the onion appetizers firsthand. And among several honestly subtle variations, our reviewer found a preference for the Cajun dipping sauce served with the Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom, thanks to the spicy kick of horseradish and Cajun seasoning.

Cajun seasoning is typically a blend of cayenne pepper, paprika, black pepper, oregano, thyme, and garlic powder. It has its roots in the cuisine of French colonists who had to adapt to new local spices when settling into Louisiana. The heat of that Cajun spice can be intense, especially when paired with the nasal-clearing punch of horseradish. But that's what makes it such a perfect combo to be tamed by a cooling, creamy, dairy-based sauce. Texas Roadhouse's Cajun dipping sauce is so popular, it also comes with the fried pickles, rattlesnake bites, and grilled shrimp appetizer. We bet if you ask nicely, your server will even let you dip your steak in it. And if you're in the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club, you won't have to pay for the appetizer on your birthday.