Love Brunch But Hate Preparing It? Turn Sliced Bread Into A 2-Course Meal With This TikTok Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are endless ways to do brunch, whether you're simply whipping up something for yourself, for two, or hosting a crowd. If you need to feed a bunch of guests, "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman recommends serving shakshuka for brunch as the popular Middle Eastern dish is relatively easy to make for a group. Breakfast pizza for brunch is always a great idea, too. Preparing brunch can feel like a lot, though, especially if you're tired from a jam-packed week. The solution? TikTok users have shared a hack to throw together a super simple, sleepy morning brunch featuring sliced bread and just a few other ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.
The idea is to make egg-in-the-hole, a classic English dish in which a hole is cut in the center of a slice of bread and an egg is fried inside it. When you use two slices of bread, you can then use the leftover pieces to create little round sandwich bites that you also fry up. Just like that, you have a two-course meal with minimal effort required.
All you need to carve a hole in your bread is a glass with a smaller opening. Alternatively, you might use a cookie cutter or pick up a HiYZ crustless sandwich maker on Amazon. Of course, there are variations of this to consider based on your taste. One TikTok user made finger sandwiches with Nutella and sliced banana, while another opted to do mini grilled cheese bites.
How to execute this low-effort brunch idea
To make mini grilled cheese sandwiches, you'll want to sprinkle a small amount of shredded cheese between two pieces of sliced bread before carving out your hole. If you choose to use Nutella or peanut butter, just spread a dollop of either in the center. You might channel your inner kid and create little peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (especially if you know these ways to improve your PB&J). Just don't add too much of either ingredient, or you'll have a mess on your hands.
Also, consider what spices might jazz things up. For grilled cheese, you could add salt and cracked black pepper or even crushed red pepper for heat. Whether you're doing the aforementioned or PB&J, sriracha is another spicy option — just add a few dots.
Moreover, a dipping sauce never hurt anyone. If you have a can of tomato soup in your pantry, simply warm it up to dunk your grilled cheese bites in. You also don't have to fry your disk-shaped sandies. If you don't feel like taking that extra step, you can make cucumber sandwiches with an herbaceous cream cheese spread. Maybe you have some tomatoes or avocado — both are ingredients you could utilize. Just have fun with it, get creative, and don't burn your bread.