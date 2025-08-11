Love Brunch But Hate Preparing It? Turn Sliced Bread Into A 2-Course Meal With This TikTok Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are endless ways to do brunch, whether you're simply whipping up something for yourself, for two, or hosting a crowd. If you need to feed a bunch of guests, "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman recommends serving shakshuka for brunch as the popular Middle Eastern dish is relatively easy to make for a group. Breakfast pizza for brunch is always a great idea, too. Preparing brunch can feel like a lot, though, especially if you're tired from a jam-packed week. The solution? TikTok users have shared a hack to throw together a super simple, sleepy morning brunch featuring sliced bread and just a few other ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.

The idea is to make egg-in-the-hole, a classic English dish in which a hole is cut in the center of a slice of bread and an egg is fried inside it. When you use two slices of bread, you can then use the leftover pieces to create little round sandwich bites that you also fry up. Just like that, you have a two-course meal with minimal effort required.

All you need to carve a hole in your bread is a glass with a smaller opening. Alternatively, you might use a cookie cutter or pick up a HiYZ crustless sandwich maker on Amazon. Of course, there are variations of this to consider based on your taste. One TikTok user made finger sandwiches with Nutella and sliced banana, while another opted to do mini grilled cheese bites.