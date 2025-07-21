Duff Goldman's Favorite Way To Feed A Brunch Crowd Is This Surprisingly Easy-To-Make Dish
We've learned a lot from Duff Goldman's wellspring of baking knowledge, including how to take boxed cake to the next level (elevate it with spices, such as cinnamon or nutmeg), the way to achieve perfectly gooey cookies (bake them until you see just a bit of browning), and why you should be using almond extract more. The "Ace of Cakes" star is not only an expert pastry chef, he knows a thing or two about how to whip up a fabulous savory dish. One such meal he loves to serve for brunch is shakshuka.
If you're unfamiliar, shakshuka is a popular Middle Eastern brunch dish traditionally prepared with tender poached eggs in a flavorful tomato sauce. It's typically eaten with bread that you dip into the concoction. Speaking to Mashed, the renowned pastry chef said, "It's a pretty easy dish to make and you can feed a lot of people with it. So, I think that that's one of the reasons why it's a good brunch dish." Goldman explained that cooking up a big helping of the saucy mixture comes together with little effort, then all that needs to be added is the eggs. Grab some bread to go with it and you're set for guests to dig in.
Everything you need to make shakshuka
There are many different variations of shakshuka you can make, but the classic version calls for tomatoes, onions, garlic, and aromatic spices such as paprika, cumin, and chili powder. Bell peppers are also often included, but not always. You can use fresh tomatoes for your sauce, but canned tomatoes also work. The eggs get added to the sauce when it's done and cook while it simmers (about 10 minutes). Duff Goldman recommends using a ladle to make little wells in your sauce for the eggs to settle into.
Certain shakshuka recipes may incorporate crumbly feta cheese, too, which can enhance the tanginess while also adding texture. You might also garnish the dish with peppery parsley or refreshing mint for a cool contrast to the heat from the often spicy sauce. If you have a cast iron skillet, it's great at retaining heat and cooking everything evenly. Depending on your taste, you can pick up a crusty baguette for dipping or some soft pita bread for scooping. You could also serve it alongside deliciously crispy potatoes.
